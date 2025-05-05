3 men charged in Brampton extortion investigation

Three men have been charged in connection to an extortion investigation in Brampton.

Peel police say they responded to a businesses that had been shot at in the area of Queen Street and Kennedy Road South on April 30.

No one was inside at the time of the incident, but the victim began receiving messages from someone allegedly making demands for money.

On May 1, after an investigation that involved multiple teams, including surveillance, community incident response and tactical, three men were arrested.

Harpal Singh, 34, Rajnoor Singh, 20, and Eknoor Singh, 22, all from Brampton were charged with extortion.

All three were held pending a bail hearing.