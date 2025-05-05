Adam Vaughan, a former city councillor and Liberal MP, is now working for the company developing a luxury spa at Ontario Place.

It was announced on Monday that Vaughan has been hired as the senior advisor to Therme Canada.

“I grew up loving Lake Ontario and have spent most of my life working to help create a clean, green waterfront for people to live, work, and play,” said Vaughan.

“The Ontario Place we remember used to be such a dynamic attraction. I’m excited about Therme’s vision for the site, and I’m looking forward to bringing new parkland, places to swim, and an amazing accessible urban oasis to the city that’s open to all.”

Vaughan helped develop Canada’s first National Housing Strategy and championed the Right to Housing in legislation. Before federal politics, Vaughan served two terms on Toronto City Council, focusing on planning and housing policy. Prior to that, Vaughan spent 25 years as a political reporter with CBC, Citytv, and CP24.

“Adam’s leadership experience and strong connection to Toronto’s waterfront make him an ideal addition to our growing team focused on executing against our vision of transforming the West Island of Ontario Place into a year-round destination for fun, wellbeing, and togetherness,” said Gavin Thompson, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs for Therme Canada.

Markings for construction crews are seen at Ontario Place in Toronto on Friday, November 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

Vaughan once condemned Ford’s Ontario Place plans

Vaughan has been a vocal critic of Premier Doug Ford’s plans for Ontario Place. In 2019, when Vaughan was the Liberal MP for Trinity-Spadina, he made a statement in the House of Commons condemning Ford’s proposal for the Toronto site.

Therme Canada’s concept for the redesigned Ontario Place includes the construction of a state-of-the-art wellness facility featuring indoor and outdoor pools, waterslides, a wave pool, botanical gardens, and spaces dedicated to sports recovery and relaxation.

Numerous organizations have opposed the project, worried about its effects on the environment, the protection of cultural heritage, and continued public accessibility.

In 2024, an Ontario court rejected a legal bid calling for an environmental review, referencing updated laws that no longer require such assessments for the site. In response to environmental concerns, Therme Canada has pledged to support ecological sustainability, including a commitment to plant three trees for every one removed.

An auditor general report in 2023 suggested Ontario’s obligations to provide parking for Therme factored into its decision to relocate the Ontario Science Centre from east Toronto to the redeveloped Ontario Place attraction.

The lease shows Ontario has promised 1,600 dedicated parking spaces for Therme, and the government says it is proposing 2,500 parking spaces for Ontario Place. Some of Therme’s parking spaces are set to be shared with Live Nation during concerts.

Officials have touted the benefits of Therme’s project, including $294 million toward Ontario’s GDP, 2,000 jobs during the construction phase and $84 million in revenue to the province from Therme for rent and maintenance payments from 2034 to 2044.

With files from The Canadian Press