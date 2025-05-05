Carney wheels up to Washington for Trump meeting on Tuesday

Prime Minister Mark Carney boards a government plane Monday, May 5, 2025. Carney is flying to Washington for a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2025 2:53 pm.

Last Updated May 5, 2025 3:31 pm.

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney is flying to Washington for a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Carney left Ottawa Monday afternoon at a tumultuous time in the bilateral relationship amid Trump’s tariffs and claims that Canada should become a U.S. state.

Carney has said he expects “difficult, but constructive” conversations with Trump and his administration.

The prime minister has said the meeting will mark the beginning of a larger economic and security agreement between Canada and the U.S.

The Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade was negotiated during the first Trump administration and at the time the president called it the best deal ever.

Trump repeated his claims about Canada becoming a state during an interview on NBC’s “Meet The Press” which aired over the weekend but also called Carney “a very nice man.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Doug Ford asks Mark Carney to prioritize 'nation-building' Highway 401 tunnel

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seeking Prime Minister Mark Carney's support for his idea to build a tunnel under Highway 401. Ford sent the prime minister a letter Monday setting out a series of Ontario...

1h ago

Last girl accused in swarming death of Kenneth Lee pleads guilty to manslaughter

The last girl set to face trial in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The girl, one of eight teens accused in the death of Kenneth Lee, was scheduled to go on trial...

4h ago

Mississauga high school student accused of brandishing a weapon during a fight, police say

A student at a Mississauga high school was arrested Monday afternoon following an altercation with a classmate, authorities say. Peel Regional Police were called to Clarkson Secondary School, near Winston...

2h ago

Longest ballot group takes aim at byelection where Poilievre plans to run

OTTAWA — The group that added dozens of candidates to the ballot in Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's riding in the recent federal election is planning to do the same in the upcoming byelection. Poilievre...

50m ago

Top Stories

Doug Ford asks Mark Carney to prioritize 'nation-building' Highway 401 tunnel

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seeking Prime Minister Mark Carney's support for his idea to build a tunnel under Highway 401. Ford sent the prime minister a letter Monday setting out a series of Ontario...

1h ago

Last girl accused in swarming death of Kenneth Lee pleads guilty to manslaughter

The last girl set to face trial in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The girl, one of eight teens accused in the death of Kenneth Lee, was scheduled to go on trial...

4h ago

Mississauga high school student accused of brandishing a weapon during a fight, police say

A student at a Mississauga high school was arrested Monday afternoon following an altercation with a classmate, authorities say. Peel Regional Police were called to Clarkson Secondary School, near Winston...

2h ago

Longest ballot group takes aim at byelection where Poilievre plans to run

OTTAWA — The group that added dozens of candidates to the ballot in Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's riding in the recent federal election is planning to do the same in the upcoming byelection. Poilievre...

50m ago

Most Watched Today

5:42
Leafs kick off big series with Panthers

Round Two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are upon us. We preview the Leafs-Panthers series with former L.A. Kings executive and co-host of The FAN Hockey Show is Mike Futa.

43m ago

2:39
Risk of thunderstorms to start the work week

Monday is calling for rain and thunderstorms. Stella Acquisto has the long-range forecast.

21h ago

2:49
Another Canada Post strike deadline looms

Could we see another indefinite pause on postal service in the country? Negotiations are underway again as Canada Post and the workers’ union try to cut a deal to avoid a lockout or strike later this month. Afua Baah reports.

21h ago

2:25
Watching for rabbit abandonment following Easter

One of the largest rabbit rescues in the province says they're already starting to see abandoned animals, but also say the scale of the problem has significantly shrunk over the last few decades. David Zura explains.
1:55
Rain and thunderstorms on the way

Rain showers and thunderstorms are on the way. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has the long-range forecast.
More Videos