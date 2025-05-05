Guelph police say a 43-year-old man has been arrested after a woman working at a local bar said she was abducted and held against her will, by a customer who claimed he was in love with her.

On Friday, the woman reached out to police about the situation that she had narrowly escaped Thursday night.

“She reported the previous evening she was driven home by a co-worker and was followed by a man she recognized as a regular customer,” Guelph police said. “He asked her to enter his car to talk, but then locked the doors and drove away from the area.”

The driver then claimed to be in love with the woman and reportedly would not let her out of the car, even going so far as physically stopping her from attempting to jump out of the vehicle.

Police say the woman was eventually able to escape and flag down another driver for help.

The interaction with the man didn’t stop there.

Police said, “On Friday the man called the woman approximately 16 times in an effort to meet up and return belongings she had left in his car.”

The next day, in the very early hours of 1 a.m. Saturday, a Guelph man was arrested and charged.

He is facing charges for kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault and criminal harassment.