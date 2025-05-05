Grade 7 student leads the way in sports, community service and volunteerism

There isn’t a sport Natalie Howard doesn’t excel in, playing for her school’s Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball and Badminton teams, while also being the lead striker on her team at Oakville Soccer Club.

Natalie also plays the flute during senior home visits and she just raised the most money at her school for the Terry Fox Foundation.

Natalie Howard – Multi-Sport Athlete

