Grade 7 student leads the way in sports, community service and volunteerism

12-year-old Natalie Howard.

By Alex Seixeiro

Posted May 5, 2025 9:13 am.

There isn’t a sport Natalie Howard doesn’t excel in, playing for her school’s Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball and Badminton teams, while also being the lead striker on her team at Oakville Soccer Club.

Natalie also plays the flute during senior home visits and she just raised the most money at her school for the Terry Fox Foundation.

Natalie Howard – Multi-Sport Athlete

We’re always looking for great athletes, community ambassadors and all around awesome people. You can nominate them here!

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ex-Liberal MP Adam Vaughan takes role with firm behind Ontario Place spa

Adam Vaughan, a former city councillor and Liberal MP, is now working for the company developing a luxury spa at Ontario Place. It was announced on Monday that Vaughan has been hired as the senior advisor...

23m ago

Canada Post is facing another potential strike

After negotiations between Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers ended in early March without a contract, both sides resumed talks last week amid a looming strike deadline. The...

13h ago

2 men charged with assaulting a food cart vendor inside High Park: police

Two men were arrested on Friday in connection with an alleged assault inside High Park. According to Toronto police, the victim was operating a food cart when he was approached by two men at approximately...

14h ago

17-year-old charged with murder in Riverdale double shooting

A 17-year-old is facing murder charges in connection with a double shooting in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood last month. Toronto police were called to Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue just after 11...

21h ago

Top Stories

Ex-Liberal MP Adam Vaughan takes role with firm behind Ontario Place spa

Adam Vaughan, a former city councillor and Liberal MP, is now working for the company developing a luxury spa at Ontario Place. It was announced on Monday that Vaughan has been hired as the senior advisor...

23m ago

Canada Post is facing another potential strike

After negotiations between Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers ended in early March without a contract, both sides resumed talks last week amid a looming strike deadline. The...

13h ago

2 men charged with assaulting a food cart vendor inside High Park: police

Two men were arrested on Friday in connection with an alleged assault inside High Park. According to Toronto police, the victim was operating a food cart when he was approached by two men at approximately...

14h ago

17-year-old charged with murder in Riverdale double shooting

A 17-year-old is facing murder charges in connection with a double shooting in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood last month. Toronto police were called to Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue just after 11...

21h ago

Most Watched Today

5:30
One-on-one with Dr. Kieran Moore on Ontario's measles outbreak

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore about the province’s efforts to step up vaccination and messaging efforts as lower immunization rates drive a measles outbreak in Ontario.

43m ago

2:39
Risk of thunderstorms to start the work week

Monday is calling for rain and thunderstorms. Stella Acquisto has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

2:49
Another Canada Post strike deadline looms

Could we see another indefinite pause on postal service in the country? Negotiations are underway again as Canada Post and the workers’ union try to cut a deal to avoid a lockout or strike later this month. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

1:55
Rain and thunderstorms on the way

Rain showers and thunderstorms are on the way. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has the long-range forecast.
2:59
Measles cases on the rise as popular tourist attraction reports virus exposure

Rhianne Campbell speaks to one epidemiologist who is calling on public health officials to do more to battle misinformation.
More Videos