A student at a Mississauga high school was arrested Monday afternoon following an altercation with a classmate, authorities say.

Peel Regional Police were called to Clarkson Secondary School, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Royal Windsor Drive, at approximately 1:10 p.m.

Officers received reports of a fight between two students where an “edged weapon” was allegedly observed.

Authorities say one youth suffered minor injuries. The other was arrested off school property.

The school was briefly locked down, but has resumed normal activity.

No other details were released.