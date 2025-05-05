Photos from the 2025 Met Gala in New York

(L-R) Actress Whoppi Goldberg, Vogue editor Anna Wintour and actor Coleman Domingo.

By The Associated Press

Posted May 5, 2025 6:08 pm.

Last Updated May 5, 2025 7:35 pm.

Fashion’s biggest night got underway Monday at the Met Gala in a rainy Manhattan.

This is the first Met Gala to focus exclusively on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme. This year’s theme is based on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Among the hosts are Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo and A$AP Rocky. LeBron James was made honorary chair but will not attend because of a knee injury.

The guest list includes about 450 people from tech, sports, art, entertainment and more.

Vogue’s Anna Wintour is the gala’s mastermind. The gala raises the bulk of the budget for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Anna Wintour attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Anne Hathaway departs The Carlyle Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Colman Domingo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Sarah Snook attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Sarah Snook attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Cynthia Erivo departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Nick Jonas, left, and Priyanka Chopra depart The Carlyle Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Whoopi Goldberg attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Maya Hawke attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lewis Hamilton attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Gina Alice Redlinger attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Teyana Taylor attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Diana Ross attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Tracee Ellis Ross departs The Carlyle Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Evan Ross attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Jordan Roth attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Maluma, left, and Willy Chavarria depart The Carlyle Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Justice Smith departs The Carlyle Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Simone Biles attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
