What happens next with Pierre Poilievre, a week after losing the election and his own seat

After a stunning election loss in which Pierre Poilievre couldn’t hold on to his own seat in Parliament, what comes next for the federal Conservatives?

Will there be a push to oust Poilievre? What will the party look for in its campaign post-mortem? Why are Conservative premiers calling out their federal counterparts?

Host David Smith speaks with two veteran Conservative strategists, Jordan Paquet and Neil Brodie, to get answers on what happens next for the team in blue.