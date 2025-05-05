The Big Story

What happens next with Pierre Poilievre, a week after losing the election and his own seat

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to supporters on election night in Ottawa on April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 5, 2025 7:13 am.

Last Updated May 5, 2025 7:16 am.

After a stunning election loss in which Pierre Poilievre couldn’t hold on to his own seat in Parliament, what comes next for the federal Conservatives?

Will there be a push to oust Poilievre? What will the party look for in its campaign post-mortem? Why are Conservative premiers calling out their federal counterparts?

Host David Smith speaks with two veteran Conservative strategists, Jordan Paquet and Neil Brodie, to get answers on what happens next for the team in blue.

