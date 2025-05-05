Police release new photos of suspect in violent Aurora home invasion

York Regional Police (YRP) have released new images of a man who is wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in Aurora.

Officers say they were called to a home in the area of Murray Drive and Kennedy Street just before 11:30 a.m. on March 6.

According to investigators, a female victim answered the door after someone knocked aggressively. As the front door opened, a male suspect allegedly forced his way into the residence and attempted to restrain her.

A second victim who was home at the time attempted to intervene and was violently assaulted, police say.

The suspect then fled the house on foot in an unknown direction without making any demands for valuables or stealing anything.

Both victims suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance footage of the suspect has led YRP to believe he may be associated with a separate attempted break and enter that occurred on Feb. 10 in the same area.

A man is wanted in connection to a violent home invasion and an attempted break-in in Aurora. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

In that incident, the lone suspect was unable to break into the home and fled the area, police say. Security images from both incidents have been released.

Investigators also obtained images of the male suspect at a store near Yonge Street and Murray Drive on the day of the alleged offence.

He is described as a white male between 20 and 30 years old. He is approximately six-feet-tall and weighs around 175 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava with two eye-holes and a separate moth hole, a midweight black puffy coat, black pants and black boot-like footwear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Investigators are also reminding homeowners to always verify who is at your door before opening it and, if you feel unsafe, to call 911.