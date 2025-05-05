Faqiri family demands answers on implementing coroner inquest recommendations

The family of Soleiman Faqiri, a mentally ill man who was killed in an Ontario prison, is calling out the provincial government over the lack of correctional reform

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2025 12:34 pm.

Last Updated May 5, 2025 1:20 pm.

The family of a mentally ill man who died in prison is demanding to know if the Ontario government has implemented any recommendations that came out of a coroner’s inquest.

Several dozen civil liberty and mental health organizations have also demanded action from the province.

In December 2023, jurors at the inquest into the death of Soleiman Faqiri issued 57 recommendations meant to improve oversight of the correctional service and access to mental health care for those in it.

They also ruled Faqiri’s death on Dec. 15, 2016, to be a homicide.

Faqiri was arrested in early December 2016 after allegedly stabbing a neighbour while experiencing a mental health crisis.  

He died after a violent struggle with correctional officers who repeatedly beat him as they were escorting him from the shower to his segregation cell.

