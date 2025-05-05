S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading as oil falls, U.S. stocks mixed

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2025 11:34 am.

Last Updated May 5, 2025 12:31 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, as a drop in the price of oil weighed on the energy sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.57 points at 25,018.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 71.72 points at 41,389.15. The S&P 500 index was down 17.64 points at 5,669.03, while the Nasdaq composite was down 96.50 points at 17,881.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.38 cents US compared with 72.46 cents US on Friday.

The June crude oil contract was down US$1.62 at US$56.67 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up four cents US at US$3.67 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$77.20 at US$3,320.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents US at US$4.69 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Last girl accused in swarming death of Kenneth Lee pleads guilty to manslaughter

The last girl set to face trial in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The girl, one of eight teens accused in the death of Kenneth Lee, was scheduled to go on trial...

42m ago

Faqiri family demands answers on implementing coroner inquest recommendations

The family of a mentally ill man who died in prison is demanding to know if the Ontario government has implemented any recommendations that came out of a coroner's inquest. Several dozen civil liberty...

0m ago

Ex-Liberal MP Adam Vaughan takes role with firm behind Ontario Place spa

Adam Vaughan, a former city councillor and Liberal MP, is now working for the company developing a luxury spa at Ontario Place. It was announced on Monday that Vaughan has been hired as the senior advisor...

4h ago

Doug Ford asks Mark Carney to prioritize 'nation-building' Highway 401 tunnel

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seeking Prime Minister Mark Carney's support for his idea to build a tunnel under Highway 401. Ford sent the prime minister a letter today setting out a series of Ontario...

18m ago

0:30
Kenneth Lee death trial: Eighth teen pleads guilty

The eighth and final teen accused in the fatal attack of Kenneth Lee has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

46m ago

2:39
Risk of thunderstorms to start the work week

Monday is calling for rain and thunderstorms. Stella Acquisto has the long-range forecast.

17h ago

2:49
Another Canada Post strike deadline looms

Could we see another indefinite pause on postal service in the country? Negotiations are underway again as Canada Post and the workers’ union try to cut a deal to avoid a lockout or strike later this month. Afua Baah reports.

18h ago

1:55
Rain and thunderstorms on the way

Rain showers and thunderstorms are on the way. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has the long-range forecast.
2:59
Measles cases on the rise as popular tourist attraction reports virus exposure

Rhianne Campbell speaks to one epidemiologist who is calling on public health officials to do more to battle misinformation.
