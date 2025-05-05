Thousands of people gather near Buckingham Palace to mark the 80th anniversary of V-E Day

Members of the armed forces parade down The Mall, during the VE Day 80th anniversary parade, in London, Monday, May 5, 2025. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 5, 2025 8:08 am.

Last Updated May 5, 2025 8:32 am.

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people lined the roads around the Houses of Parliament and Buckingham Palace on Monday as British and allied troops paraded past at the start of four days of pageantry to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

After Big Ben tolled at the stroke of noon, actor Timothy Spall recited the victory speech that Winston Churchill delivered to a roaring crowd in central London on May 8, 1945. Britain started its commemorations of V-E Day three days early, because Monday is a public holiday in the U.K.

The Cenotaph, the nation’s war memorial, was covered with Union Jack flags. It was the first time that the memorial had been draped in the flags since it was unveiled by King George V in 1920, two years after the end of World War I.

About 1,300 members of the British armed forces are being joined by troops from the United Kingdom’s NATO allies and Ukraine — a nod to the present war in Europe. The procession started in Parliament Square and swept past Buckingham Palace, where King Charles III took the salute.

Maria Crook, 69, who wore a hat with red, white and blue ribbons, traveled from Devon to London to watch the procession.

“I think it’s extremely important to pay our respects and honor those who have died for us,” she said.

The Associated Press














Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ex-Liberal MP Adam Vaughan takes role with firm behind Ontario Place spa

Adam Vaughan, a former city councillor and Liberal MP, is now working for the company developing a luxury spa at Ontario Place. It was announced on Monday that Vaughan has been hired as the senior advisor...

22m ago

Canada Post is facing another potential strike

After negotiations between Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers ended in early March without a contract, both sides resumed talks last week amid a looming strike deadline. The...

13h ago

2 men charged with assaulting a food cart vendor inside High Park: police

Two men were arrested on Friday in connection with an alleged assault inside High Park. According to Toronto police, the victim was operating a food cart when he was approached by two men at approximately...

14h ago

17-year-old charged with murder in Riverdale double shooting

A 17-year-old is facing murder charges in connection with a double shooting in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood last month. Toronto police were called to Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue just after 11...

21h ago

Top Stories

Ex-Liberal MP Adam Vaughan takes role with firm behind Ontario Place spa

Adam Vaughan, a former city councillor and Liberal MP, is now working for the company developing a luxury spa at Ontario Place. It was announced on Monday that Vaughan has been hired as the senior advisor...

22m ago

Canada Post is facing another potential strike

After negotiations between Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers ended in early March without a contract, both sides resumed talks last week amid a looming strike deadline. The...

13h ago

2 men charged with assaulting a food cart vendor inside High Park: police

Two men were arrested on Friday in connection with an alleged assault inside High Park. According to Toronto police, the victim was operating a food cart when he was approached by two men at approximately...

14h ago

17-year-old charged with murder in Riverdale double shooting

A 17-year-old is facing murder charges in connection with a double shooting in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood last month. Toronto police were called to Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue just after 11...

21h ago

Most Watched Today

5:30
One-on-one with Dr. Kieran Moore on Ontario's measles outbreak

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore about the province’s efforts to step up vaccination and messaging efforts as lower immunization rates drive a measles outbreak in Ontario.

42m ago

2:39
Risk of thunderstorms to start the work week

Monday is calling for rain and thunderstorms. Stella Acquisto has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

2:49
Another Canada Post strike deadline looms

Could we see another indefinite pause on postal service in the country? Negotiations are underway again as Canada Post and the workers’ union try to cut a deal to avoid a lockout or strike later this month. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

1:55
Rain and thunderstorms on the way

Rain showers and thunderstorms are on the way. Weather specialist Michelle Mackey has the long-range forecast.
2:59
Measles cases on the rise as popular tourist attraction reports virus exposure

Rhianne Campbell speaks to one epidemiologist who is calling on public health officials to do more to battle misinformation.
More Videos