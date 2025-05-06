Flight operations at 4 Moscow airports temporarily suspended due to Ukrainian drone attack

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade press service, a Ukrainian soldier passes by an armoured Hummer vehicle equipped with an anti-drone net on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Monday, May 5, 2025. (Andriy Andriyenko/Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 6, 2025 4:53 am.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 5:30 am.

Russian forces intercepted more than 100 Ukrainian drones fired at almost a dozen regions of Russia, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said Tuesday, in an attack that forced all four airports around Moscow to temporarily suspend flights.

Nine other regional Russian airports also temporarily stopped operating as drones struck areas along the border with Ukraine and deeper inside Russia, according to Russia’s civil aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, and the Defense Ministry. It was the second straight night that the Moscow region reportedly was targeted.

Two people were injured in the Kursk region, according to local Gov. Alexander Khinshtein, and some damage was reported in the Voronezh region.

The Russian reports couldn’t be independently verified.

The drone assault comes two days ahead of a unilateral 72-hour ceasefire in the more than three-year war announced by President Vladimir Putin to coincide with celebrations in Moscow marking Victory Day in World War II.

The day celebrating Moscow’s defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 is Russia’s biggest secular holiday when foreign dignitaries will gather in the Russian capital.

Meanwhile, Russian forces overnight fired at least 20 Shahed drones at Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-0largest city near the border with Russia, injuring four people, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

The drones started a fire at the biggest market in Kharkiv, Barabashovo, destroying and damaging around 100 market stalls, he said.

Seven more civilians were injured elsewhere in the Kharkiv region by Russian glide bombs and drones, Syniehubov said.

Putin last week declared a brief unilateral truce “on humanitarian grounds” from May 8. Ukraine has called for a longer ceasefire.

Russia has effectively rejected a U.S. proposal for an immediate and full 30-day halt in the fighting by insisting on far-reaching conditions. Ukraine has accepted it the proposal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday at the White House that the brief truce “doesn’t sound like much, but it’s … a lot if you knew where we started from.”

Foreign leaders who have confirmed their attendance at the Victory Day festivities in Moscow include China’s President Xi Jinping, described by Putin as “our main guest.”

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, another top ally whom Putin has courted, had been expected in Moscow but he canceled his trip amid tensions with Pakistan.

Other guests include Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has openly challenged the European Union’s policies over Ukraine. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic also has accepted an invitation, his first trip to Russia since the invasion, but his attendance was uncertain after he became ill.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney set to meet with Trump at White House amid tariff turmoil today

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney will have to navigate a delicate balance during his first in-person meeting with Donald Trump today, following months of the U.S. president targeting Canada with...

1h ago

Vacation turns into legal nightmare for Ontario man held abroad in Dominican Republic

A planned peaceful vacation has spiralled into a prolonged two-month ordeal for Ontario man David Bennett, who remains stranded in the Dominican Republic despite having all criminal charges against him...

31m ago

Nylander powers Leafs over Panthers in Game 1; Toronto loses Stolarz to injury

William Nylander got the Maple Leafs off to a flying start in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The star winger scored twice in the first period before adding an assist as Toronto...

7h ago

Leafs' Stolarz leaves in ambulance after Game 1 injury

As the Toronto Maple Leafs busied themselves closing out a raucous 5-4 Game 1 victory over the nemesis Florida Panthers with backup goalie Joseph Woll holding fort and third-stringer Dennis Hildeby...

30m ago

Top Stories

Carney set to meet with Trump at White House amid tariff turmoil today

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney will have to navigate a delicate balance during his first in-person meeting with Donald Trump today, following months of the U.S. president targeting Canada with...

1h ago

Vacation turns into legal nightmare for Ontario man held abroad in Dominican Republic

A planned peaceful vacation has spiralled into a prolonged two-month ordeal for Ontario man David Bennett, who remains stranded in the Dominican Republic despite having all criminal charges against him...

31m ago

Nylander powers Leafs over Panthers in Game 1; Toronto loses Stolarz to injury

William Nylander got the Maple Leafs off to a flying start in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The star winger scored twice in the first period before adding an assist as Toronto...

7h ago

Leafs' Stolarz leaves in ambulance after Game 1 injury

As the Toronto Maple Leafs busied themselves closing out a raucous 5-4 Game 1 victory over the nemesis Florida Panthers with backup goalie Joseph Woll holding fort and third-stringer Dennis Hildeby...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Ontario man stuck in Dominican Republic after charges dropped

A Canadian man arrested on vacation has been proven innocent. Melissa Nakhavoly with why he is still being held in the Dominican Republic.

7h ago

2:31
On-and-off showers expected over the next few days

Warmer temperatures but showers are expected on-and-off for the next few days. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

0:39
Ford calls on Carney for support in 401 tunnel project among other requests

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls on Prime Minister Mark Carney to prioritize a list of projects including the proposed Highway 401 tunnel.

15h ago

1:14
Family of man killed in prison calls out government inaction on reform

The family of Soleiman Faqiri, a mentally ill man who was killed in an Ontario prison, is calling out the provincial government over the lack of correctional reform

17h ago

0:30
Kenneth Lee death trial: Eighth teen pleads guilty

The eighth and final teen accused in the fatal attack of Kenneth Lee has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

18h ago

More Videos