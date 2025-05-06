India fires missiles across the frontier with Pakistan, killing at least 1 child, officials say

Indian child walk on bunker near India - Pakistan International border at in Jora farm village, in Ranbir Singh Pura about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Jammu, India, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 6, 2025 4:33 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 5:40 pm.

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — India fired missiles across the border into Pakistani-controlled territory in at least three locations early Wednesday, killing a child and wounding two other people, Pakistani security officials said. India said it was striking infrastructure used by militants.

Tensions have soared between the nuclear-armed neighbors over last month’s militant attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir. India has blamed Pakistan for backing the militant attack, which Islamabad has denied.

The missiles early Wednesday struck locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and in the country’s eastern Punjab province, according to officials. One of them struck a mosque in the city of Bahawalpur in Punjab, where a child was killed, and a woman and man were injured, one official said.

The officials said Pakistan had launched retaliatory strikes, without providing any details. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

State-run Pakistan Television, quoting security officials, said Pakistan’s air force shot down two Indian jets but provided no additional details.

Pakistani army spokesman, Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif, told ARY News that the missiles were launched from within Indian territory and that no Indian aircraft had entered Pakistani airspace.

“This was a cowardly attack targeting innocent civilians under the cover of darkness,” Sharif told the broadcaster.

India’s Defense Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that at least nine sites were targeted “where terrorist attacks against India have been planned.”

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistan military facilities have been targeted,” the statement said, adding that “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” the statement said.

The Indian army in a post on the social media platform X wrote: “Justice is served.” It did not provide further details.

The Associated Press



