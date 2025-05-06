Authorities say surge of dead fish along Lake Ontario due to weather, temperature changes

Municipal and provincial officials say recent weather and temperature changes have caused thousands of dead alewife to wash up along the Lake Ontario shoreline at Humber Bay Park West and elsewhere in the Greater Toronto Area.

By Nick Westoll

Posted May 6, 2025 2:40 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 3:05 pm.

As hundreds of thousands of alewife from Lake Ontario have been spawning for the season, authorities say recent weather changes have caused a surge in dead fish along the Greater Toronto Area shoreline.

At Humber Bay Park West in south Etobicoke, nearby residents posted pictures and videos on social media of dead fish near the park’s boat launch close to the base of Mimico Creek.

“I saw the videos. We’ve been getting lots of lots of inquiries coming in,” Rick Portiss, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA)’s senior manager of aquatic monitoring and management, told CityNews on Tuesday.

“We see it in varying degrees every year, and this seems to be a higher-than-[usual] … season.”

Portiss said the reports haven’t been restricted to the Humber Bay Park area, noting dead alewife fish have washed up at spots along Lake Ontario within, and next to, TRCA’s jurisdiction (which runs between the Toronto-Mississauga border and Ajax).

Alewife is a smaller, silver-coloured, non-native fish species that is found in great abundance in the deep waters of Lake Ontario. It is similar in appearance to smelt and related to herring. Portiss said alewife became an invasive species in the upper Great Lakes, which spread to the area during the construction of the Welland Canal system.

Related:

When asked what’s behind the recent surge of dead fish, Portiss said alewife come closer to shore during spawning season in search of shallower, warmer waters and where there are sandier areas (similar to fall salmon runs in the GTA). He said the fish in those spots are “very susceptible” to temperature changes.

“We had a storm last week, fairly significant with a lot of wind, and what it does is it brings up cold water from the deeper area. The fish are already acclimatized to the warm water where they came in to spawn, and then they get hit by a cold water upwelling, and it really affects the fish,” Portiss said.

“It tends to kill them or disorient them. That’s why people are seeing them spinning in circles and floating on their bellies and everything else in the area.”

Officials with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources echoed the observations shared by TRCA.

In a statement to CityNews, a spokesperson said every May and June brings similar die-offs. The spokesperson added that instances of dead fish can be reported to the ministry for monitoring.

Meanwhile, Portiss said the dead fish will act as a food source for wildlife and added most should end up being consumed.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada is 'not for sale,' Carney tells Trump in first face-to-face meeting

In their first face-to-face meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada will never be for sale. When reporters questioned Trump in the Oval Office on...

27m ago

Doug Ford goes off-script, slams Alberta premier over separatist talks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared to take shots at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith this week as her province considers separating from the rest of Canada. “This is a time to unite the country, not...

47m ago

Trump insults Canada ahead of PM Carney's arrival at the White House

President Donald Trump gave Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, a frosty welcome to the White House on Tuesday, saying on social media just before his arrival that the United States doesn't need...

1h ago

Quebec man facing 100-plus charges in series of thefts, multiple stabbings in Toronto

A Quebec man familiar to Toronto police is facing more than 100 charges related to a series of criminal offences, including the alleged stabbing of three men over several months. On the weekend, police...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada is 'not for sale,' Carney tells Trump in first face-to-face meeting

In their first face-to-face meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada will never be for sale. When reporters questioned Trump in the Oval Office on...

27m ago

Doug Ford goes off-script, slams Alberta premier over separatist talks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared to take shots at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith this week as her province considers separating from the rest of Canada. “This is a time to unite the country, not...

47m ago

Trump insults Canada ahead of PM Carney's arrival at the White House

President Donald Trump gave Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, a frosty welcome to the White House on Tuesday, saying on social media just before his arrival that the United States doesn't need...

1h ago

Quebec man facing 100-plus charges in series of thefts, multiple stabbings in Toronto

A Quebec man familiar to Toronto police is facing more than 100 charges related to a series of criminal offences, including the alleged stabbing of three men over several months. On the weekend, police...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Carney shuts down Trump: 'Some places are never for sale'

In a subtly tense interaction in the Oval Office, Carney shut down Trump's offer to buy Canada to which the prime minister reiterated it will never be for sale.

1h ago

4:53
Carney set to join Trump in Washington for high-stakes meeting

It could be considered the highest stakes meeting involving Canada-U.S. relations in a generation. Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with face with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington today.

3h ago

2:53
Maple Leafs snatch Game 1 win to kick off series against Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs snatch the first win of the playoff series against the Florida Panthers in a nail-biting victory of 5-4.

4h ago

2:57
Ontario man stuck in Dominican Republic after charges dropped

A Canadian man arrested on vacation has been proven innocent. Melissa Nakhavoly with why he is still being held in the Dominican Republic.

5h ago

2:12
Mr. Carney goes to Washington

The new Prime Minister is in America, preparing for a first meeting with the U.S. president. Expectations are low, and some say simply getting America to agree to a framework for negotiations going forward is the goal.

21h ago

More Videos