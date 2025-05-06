‘I thought he did really well’: Doug Ford reacts to Mark Carney’s meeting with Donald Trump

Ontario Premier Doug Ford praised Prime Minister Mark Carney’s performance in an Oval Office meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

“I thought he did really well and very productive,” Ford told reporters at Queen’s Park shortly after the White House meeting between Carney and Trump.

“He held his own.

“It’s very obvious that President Trump likes Prime Minister Carney a lot more than Prime Minister Trudeau … that’s the first start. It’s all about building a relationship.”

When asked about Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods, Ford said he hopes Trump will rethink the decision.

“Let’s hope that he changes his mind and really respects our relationship,” Ford explained.

“We’re their number one customer.”

“[Trump] keeps talking about a trade deficit, but you take the oil away, there’s a $50 billion surplus,” Ford added.

“If he doesn’t want anything, then I guess he doesn’t want potash that keeps his farmers growing or the uranium to keep his nuclear facilities going, or high-grade nickel that keeps the military and aerospace manufacturing going.”

Earlier in the day, Ford took jabs at the U.S. President at an event promoting skilled trades in Etobicoke.

“This guy drives me nuts,” Ford said in an off-script remark.

“The economic uncertainty he’s created on both sides of the border is already having a direct impact on our province and our workers.

“Many problems are because of the chaos coming from south of the border.”

Ford said he has spoken to many U.S. governors, including Republicans, who behind closed doors “totally disagree about attacking their closest friends and allies.”

“They’re terrified of their leader, that’s pretty crazy,” he added.

Ford also noted a recent poll which measured Trump’s 100-day job approval rating to be the lowest of any president in the last 80 years, which is at 39 per cent.

“I can’t wait for the mid-terms, then we’ll fix his little red wagon,” Ford added.