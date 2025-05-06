‘I thought he did really well’: Doug Ford reacts to Mark Carney’s meeting with Donald Trump

Canada is not sale and won't be for sale...ever. Strong words from Prime Minister Mark Carney sitting next to U.S. President Donald Trump in Oval Office at the White House ahead of high stakes meetings in Washington. Glen McGregor reports.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 6, 2025 4:00 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford praised Prime Minister Mark Carney’s performance in an Oval Office meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

“I thought he did really well and very productive,” Ford told reporters at Queen’s Park shortly after the White House meeting between Carney and Trump.

“He held his own.

“It’s very obvious that President Trump likes Prime Minister Carney a lot more than Prime Minister Trudeau … that’s the first start. It’s all about building a relationship.”

When asked about Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods, Ford said he hopes Trump will rethink the decision.

“Let’s hope that he changes his mind and really respects our relationship,” Ford explained.

“We’re their number one customer.”

Related:

“[Trump] keeps talking about a trade deficit, but you take the oil away, there’s a $50 billion surplus,” Ford added.

“If he doesn’t want anything, then I guess he doesn’t want potash that keeps his farmers growing or the uranium to keep his nuclear facilities going, or high-grade nickel that keeps the military and aerospace manufacturing going.”

Earlier in the day, Ford took jabs at the U.S. President at an event promoting skilled trades in Etobicoke.

“This guy drives me nuts,” Ford said in an off-script remark.

“The economic uncertainty he’s created on both sides of the border is already having a direct impact on our province and our workers.

“Many problems are because of the chaos coming from south of the border.”

Ford said he has spoken to many U.S. governors, including Republicans, who behind closed doors “totally disagree about attacking their closest friends and allies.”

“They’re terrified of their leader, that’s pretty crazy,” he added.

Ford also noted a recent poll which measured Trump’s 100-day job approval rating to be the lowest of any president in the last 80 years, which is at 39 per cent.

“I can’t wait for the mid-terms, then we’ll fix his little red wagon,” Ford added.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Conservatives choose Andrew Scheer as interim Opposition leader

The Conservative caucus has chosen Andrew Scheer to lead the party in Parliament during the spring sitting. The Saskatchewan MP-elect and former party leader will assume the duties of Opposition leader...

breaking

1m ago

Canada is 'not for sale,' Carney tells Trump in first face-to-face meeting

In their first face-to-face meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada will never be for sale. When reporters questioned Trump in the Oval Office on...

1h ago

Doug Ford goes off-script, slams Alberta premier over separatist talks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared to take shots at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith this week as her province considers separating from the rest of Canada. “This is a time to unite the country, not...

46m ago

India fires missiles across the frontier with Pakistan, killing at least 1 child, officials say

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — India fired missiles across the border into Pakistani-controlled territory in at least three locations early Wednesday, killing a child and wounding two other people, Pakistani...

13m ago

Top Stories

Conservatives choose Andrew Scheer as interim Opposition leader

The Conservative caucus has chosen Andrew Scheer to lead the party in Parliament during the spring sitting. The Saskatchewan MP-elect and former party leader will assume the duties of Opposition leader...

breaking

1m ago

Canada is 'not for sale,' Carney tells Trump in first face-to-face meeting

In their first face-to-face meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada will never be for sale. When reporters questioned Trump in the Oval Office on...

1h ago

Doug Ford goes off-script, slams Alberta premier over separatist talks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared to take shots at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith this week as her province considers separating from the rest of Canada. “This is a time to unite the country, not...

46m ago

India fires missiles across the frontier with Pakistan, killing at least 1 child, officials say

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — India fired missiles across the border into Pakistani-controlled territory in at least three locations early Wednesday, killing a child and wounding two other people, Pakistani...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
Ford appears to take jab at Alberta premier's separatist talks

Ontario Premier Ford appeared to take a jab at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's separatist talks in a off-hand comment while discussing Trump's attack on Canada.

2h ago

2:36
Carney shuts down Trump: 'Some places are never for sale'

In a subtly tense interaction in the Oval Office, Carney shut down Trump's offer to buy Canada to which the prime minister reiterated it will never be for sale.

4h ago

4:53
Carney set to join Trump in Washington for high-stakes meeting

It could be considered the highest stakes meeting involving Canada-U.S. relations in a generation. Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with face with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington today.

6h ago

2:53
Maple Leafs snatch Game 1 win to kick off series against Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs snatch the first win of the playoff series against the Florida Panthers in a nail-biting victory of 5-4.

7h ago

2:57
Ontario man stuck in Dominican Republic after charges dropped

A Canadian man arrested on vacation has been proven innocent. Melissa Nakhavoly with why he is still being held in the Dominican Republic.

7h ago

More Videos