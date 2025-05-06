New Conservative caucus set to meet in Ottawa as Poilievre pledges to learn, grow

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to supporters on election night in Ottawa, Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 5:32 am.

OTTAWA — Newly elected Conservatives and returning MPs are set to meet in Ottawa this morning as the party charts its path forward after last week’s election loss to the Liberals.

Leader Pierre Poilievre, who lost his bid to continue representing the riding of Carleton after 20 years as the area’s MP, will not be in the House of Commons when it opens later this month.

In a video posted on social media Monday afternoon, Poilievre says he has a lot to be thankful for after the election, including an expanded coalition of Conservative voters.

He also pledged to “learn and grow,” and says his team needs to expand.

A number of high-profile Conservative MPs have expressed their support for Poilievre to stay on as leader in the last week.

The caucus needs to consider who will take over as Opposition leader in the House of Commons for the spring sitting, because Poilievre is no longer an MP.

It’s also set to discuss provisions in the Reform Act that would allow caucus members to ask for a secret-ballot vote to review the party leadership.

That’s the mechanism that was used to oust former leader Erin O’Toole after the party failed to beat the Trudeau Liberals in the 2021 election. Poilievre won the leadership in late 2022 with an overwhelming majority of support from Conservative party members.

MP-elect Damien Kurek has said he will resign his seat in the rural Alberta riding of Battle River—Crowfoot to give Poilievre the chance to run in a byelection and get a seat in the House of Commons.

The earliest that vote could happen is 47 days after Kurek formally resigns. He can only step down once he’s been sworn in as a member of Parliament. The government has up to 180 days to call the byelection, but Prime Minister Mark Carney said last week that he will call it soon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney set to meet with Trump at White House amid tariff turmoil today

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney will have to navigate a delicate balance during his first in-person meeting with Donald Trump today, following months of the U.S. president targeting Canada with...

1h ago

Vacation turns into legal nightmare for Ontario man held abroad in Dominican Republic

A planned peaceful vacation has spiralled into a prolonged two-month ordeal for Ontario man David Bennett, who remains stranded in the Dominican Republic despite having all criminal charges against him...

30m ago

Nylander powers Leafs over Panthers in Game 1; Toronto loses Stolarz to injury

William Nylander got the Maple Leafs off to a flying start in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The star winger scored twice in the first period before adding an assist as Toronto...

7h ago

Leafs' Stolarz leaves in ambulance after Game 1 injury

As the Toronto Maple Leafs busied themselves closing out a raucous 5-4 Game 1 victory over the nemesis Florida Panthers with backup goalie Joseph Woll holding fort and third-stringer Dennis Hildeby...

29m ago

Top Stories

Carney set to meet with Trump at White House amid tariff turmoil today

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney will have to navigate a delicate balance during his first in-person meeting with Donald Trump today, following months of the U.S. president targeting Canada with...

1h ago

Vacation turns into legal nightmare for Ontario man held abroad in Dominican Republic

A planned peaceful vacation has spiralled into a prolonged two-month ordeal for Ontario man David Bennett, who remains stranded in the Dominican Republic despite having all criminal charges against him...

30m ago

Nylander powers Leafs over Panthers in Game 1; Toronto loses Stolarz to injury

William Nylander got the Maple Leafs off to a flying start in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The star winger scored twice in the first period before adding an assist as Toronto...

7h ago

Leafs' Stolarz leaves in ambulance after Game 1 injury

As the Toronto Maple Leafs busied themselves closing out a raucous 5-4 Game 1 victory over the nemesis Florida Panthers with backup goalie Joseph Woll holding fort and third-stringer Dennis Hildeby...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Ontario man stuck in Dominican Republic after charges dropped

A Canadian man arrested on vacation has been proven innocent. Melissa Nakhavoly with why he is still being held in the Dominican Republic.

7h ago

2:31
On-and-off showers expected over the next few days

Warmer temperatures but showers are expected on-and-off for the next few days. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

0:39
Ford calls on Carney for support in 401 tunnel project among other requests

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls on Prime Minister Mark Carney to prioritize a list of projects including the proposed Highway 401 tunnel.

15h ago

1:14
Family of man killed in prison calls out government inaction on reform

The family of Soleiman Faqiri, a mentally ill man who was killed in an Ontario prison, is calling out the provincial government over the lack of correctional reform

17h ago

0:30
Kenneth Lee death trial: Eighth teen pleads guilty

The eighth and final teen accused in the fatal attack of Kenneth Lee has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

18h ago

More Videos