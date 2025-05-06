Ontario has new path to budget balance, Ford signals amid need for tariff relief

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2025 2:32 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is signalling that his government’s upcoming budget may not be balanced, as the province needs to support people in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Ford announced Tuesday that in the Ontario budget to be tabled May 15, the province will be adding nearly $1 billion over three years to the Skills Development Fund, which supports hiring, training and upskilling programs.

Ford says the Trump-caused economic uncertainties are already having a direct impact on Ontario and its workers, and he will “not spare a penny” to protect workers, families and communities.

In the middle of remarks at a skills competition today, Ford gave a nod to Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, saying the minister “really watches the dollars” and has warned that the premier’s plans will throw off the government’s path to balance.

Related:

The province’s last major fiscal update, the fall economic statement, had eyed a balanced budget for 2026-27, but that came before the election of Trump and the implementation of tariffs.

Ford now suggests he still has a path to balance, but it might be a bit different.

“We have two choices, right, either start cutting infrastructure and everything else, or you hang in there for a year or two, and we balance,” he said.

“We’ll make up the difference in the next couple years, but it’s about today, right now, how are we going to support these families? So again, Peter, thank you for being understanding and making sure the people of Ontario will always be taken care of.”

Bethlenfalvy announced Monday that the budget will include expanding the Ontario Made Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit, which he said would be a significant tool for businesses as they look for ways to keep workers on the job.

Ontario has also announced that businesses will see select provincial taxes deferred for six months, giving them about $9 billion worth of relief amid U.S. tariffs.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada is 'not for sale,' Carney tells Trump in first face-to-face meeting

In their first face-to-face meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada will never be for sale. When reporters questioned Trump in the Oval Office on...

27m ago

Doug Ford goes off-script, slams Alberta premier over separatist talks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared to take shots at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith this week as her province considers separating from the rest of Canada. “This is a time to unite the country, not...

47m ago

Trump insults Canada ahead of PM Carney's arrival at the White House

President Donald Trump gave Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, a frosty welcome to the White House on Tuesday, saying on social media just before his arrival that the United States doesn't need...

1h ago

Authorities say surge of dead fish along Lake Ontario due to weather, temperature changes

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority staff shared reports of dead alewife at Humber Bay Park West and elsewhere along Lake Ontario in the GTA.

17m ago

Top Stories

Canada is 'not for sale,' Carney tells Trump in first face-to-face meeting

In their first face-to-face meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada will never be for sale. When reporters questioned Trump in the Oval Office on...

27m ago

Doug Ford goes off-script, slams Alberta premier over separatist talks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared to take shots at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith this week as her province considers separating from the rest of Canada. “This is a time to unite the country, not...

47m ago

Trump insults Canada ahead of PM Carney's arrival at the White House

President Donald Trump gave Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, a frosty welcome to the White House on Tuesday, saying on social media just before his arrival that the United States doesn't need...

1h ago

Authorities say surge of dead fish along Lake Ontario due to weather, temperature changes

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority staff shared reports of dead alewife at Humber Bay Park West and elsewhere along Lake Ontario in the GTA.

17m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Carney shuts down Trump: 'Some places are never for sale'

In a subtly tense interaction in the Oval Office, Carney shut down Trump's offer to buy Canada to which the prime minister reiterated it will never be for sale.

1h ago

4:53
Carney set to join Trump in Washington for high-stakes meeting

It could be considered the highest stakes meeting involving Canada-U.S. relations in a generation. Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with face with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington today.

3h ago

2:53
Maple Leafs snatch Game 1 win to kick off series against Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs snatch the first win of the playoff series against the Florida Panthers in a nail-biting victory of 5-4.

4h ago

2:57
Ontario man stuck in Dominican Republic after charges dropped

A Canadian man arrested on vacation has been proven innocent. Melissa Nakhavoly with why he is still being held in the Dominican Republic.

5h ago

2:12
Mr. Carney goes to Washington

The new Prime Minister is in America, preparing for a first meeting with the U.S. president. Expectations are low, and some say simply getting America to agree to a framework for negotiations going forward is the goal.

21h ago

More Videos