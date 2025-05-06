Woman, 68, dies after being hit by school bus in Oshawa
Posted May 6, 2025 5:53 am.
Last Updated May 6, 2025 5:54 am.
Durham Regional Police say a woman has died after she was hit by a school bus in Oshawa last month.
Police say officers were called to the area of Simcoe Street and Mill Street the afternoon of April 23 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
They say the pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman, was struck by a school bus while she was crossing Simcoe Street.
Police say the woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
They say the woman died from her injuries on Monday.
Police say the crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact them.