Woman, 68, dies after being hit by school bus in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police say a woman has died after she was hit by a school bus in Oshawa last month.

Police say officers were called to the area of Simcoe Street and Mill Street the afternoon of April 23 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

They say the pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman, was struck by a school bus while she was crossing Simcoe Street.

Police say the woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

They say the woman died from her injuries on Monday.

Police say the crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact them.