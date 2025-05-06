Woman, 68, dies after being hit by school bus in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police Service logo is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2025 5:53 am.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 5:54 am.

Durham Regional Police say a woman has died after she was hit by a school bus in Oshawa last month. 

Police say officers were called to the area of Simcoe Street and Mill Street the afternoon of April 23 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

They say the pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman, was struck by a school bus while she was crossing Simcoe Street.

Police say the woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

They say the woman died from her injuries on Monday. 

Police say the crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact them.

