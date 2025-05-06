US expands attempt to blow up Google with proposed teardown of its ad technology

FILE - A man walks past Google's offices in London's Kings Cross area, on Aug. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Melley, File)

By Michael Liedtke, The Associated Press

Posted May 6, 2025 9:26 am.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 12:26 pm.

The U.S. Justice Department is doubling down on its attempt to break up Google by asking a federal judge to force the company to part with some of the technology powering the company’s digital ad network. The proposed dismantling coincides with an ongoing federal effort to separate Google’s Chrome browser from its dominant search engine.

The government’s latest proposal was filed late Monday in a Virginia federal court two-and-half weeks after a federal judge ruled that its lucrative digital ad network has been improperly abusing its market power to stifle competition to the detriment of online publishers.

In a 17-page filing, Justice Department lawyers argued that U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema should punish Google by ordering the company to offload its AdX business and DFP ad platform, tools that bring together advertisers, who want to market their products, and publishers, who want to sell commercial space on their sites, to bring in revenue.

The government also is seeking other restrictions, including a 10-year ban on Google from operating a digital ad exchange, to undercut the power of a “recidivist monopolist.”

Not surprisingly, it’s an idea that Google vehemently plans to oppose when the penalty phase of the antitrust case —known as remedy hearings — begins in late September. Google already has vowed to appeal Brinkema’s ruling that the technology powering the ad network has been breaking the law, but can’t do that until the judge rules on its punishment in a decision expected late this year or early next year.

The Justice Department’s proposal “would cause economic chaos and technological dysfunction resulting in harm to millions of advertisers and publishers, and in so doing, degrade the experience of internet users,” Google said in a court filing late Monday.

In its counterproposal, Google outlined a plan that it believes will bring more transparency to its ad network and eventually foster more competition. Google proposed the appointment of a trustee to oversee its behavior for three years.

The attempt to tear down Google’s ad network comes on top of the Justice Department’s ongoing effort to have the company part with its popular Chrome browser and impose other restrictions to curtail the power of its ubiquitous search engine, which another federal judge branded an illegal monopoly in a ruling last August.

The remedy hearings in the search case are scheduled to conclude later this month, with a ruling from U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta expected by Labor Day.

If the Justice Department is able to persuade the two different judges to order its proposed dismantling of Google, it would be the biggest breakup of a U.S. company since AT&T was forced to spin off its phone service into seven separate regional companies more than 40 years ago.

Google’s Play Store for apps running on its Android software that powers most of the world’s smartphones also was declared an illegal monopoly by a federal jury in 2023 and is battling a judge’s order that would require it to overhaul a commission system that generates billions of dollars in annual revenue.

But hobbling its search engine and digital ad network would be far bigger blows because they are the key cogs in a business that generated $265 billion in revenue last year.

Google is confronting the breakup threats at the same time the advent of artificial intelligence is changing the way consumers are using technology and seeking information online — a shift that could also siphon traffic and money away from a powerhouse that began in a Silicon Valley garage in 1998.

Despite the adversity, Google is still delivering robust financial growth to its corporate parent Alphabet Inc., which is currently valued at $2 trillion.

Alphabet’s shares dipped slightly during Tuesday’s late morning trading.

Michael Liedtke, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney tells Trump Canada will never be for sale

Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada will never be for sale as the two leaders met in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Trump says he believes Canada would be better as...

breaking

17m ago

Trump insults Canada ahead of PM Carney's arrival at the White House

President Donald Trump gave Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, a frosty welcome to the White House on Tuesday, saying on social media just before his arrival that the United States doesn't need...

38m ago

Quebec man facing 100-plus charges in series of thefts, multiple stabbings in Toronto

A Quebec man familiar to Toronto police is facing more than 100 charges related to a series of criminal offences, including the alleged stabbing of three men over several months. On the weekend, police...

2h ago

Vacation turns into legal nightmare for Ontario man held abroad in Dominican Republic

A planned peaceful vacation has spiralled into a prolonged two-month ordeal for Ontario man David Bennett, who remains stranded in the Dominican Republic despite having all criminal charges against him...

6h ago

Top Stories

Carney tells Trump Canada will never be for sale

Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada will never be for sale as the two leaders met in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Trump says he believes Canada would be better as...

breaking

17m ago

Trump insults Canada ahead of PM Carney's arrival at the White House

President Donald Trump gave Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, a frosty welcome to the White House on Tuesday, saying on social media just before his arrival that the United States doesn't need...

38m ago

Quebec man facing 100-plus charges in series of thefts, multiple stabbings in Toronto

A Quebec man familiar to Toronto police is facing more than 100 charges related to a series of criminal offences, including the alleged stabbing of three men over several months. On the weekend, police...

2h ago

Vacation turns into legal nightmare for Ontario man held abroad in Dominican Republic

A planned peaceful vacation has spiralled into a prolonged two-month ordeal for Ontario man David Bennett, who remains stranded in the Dominican Republic despite having all criminal charges against him...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Maple Leafs snatch Game 1 win to kick off series against Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs snatch the first win of the playoff series against the Florida Panthers in a nail-biting victory of 5-4.

2h ago

2:57
Ontario man stuck in Dominican Republic after charges dropped

A Canadian man arrested on vacation has been proven innocent. Melissa Nakhavoly with why he is still being held in the Dominican Republic.

2h ago

2:31
On-and-off showers expected over the next few days

Warmer temperatures but showers are expected on-and-off for the next few days. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

0:39
Ford calls on Carney for support in 401 tunnel project among other requests

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls on Prime Minister Mark Carney to prioritize a list of projects including the proposed Highway 401 tunnel.

21h ago

0:30
Kenneth Lee death trial: Eighth teen pleads guilty

The eighth and final teen accused in the fatal attack of Kenneth Lee has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

More Videos