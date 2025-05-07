Defence in hockey players’ sex assault trial continues cross-examining complainant

Under cross examination, the defence suggests the complainant in the world junior hockey sex assault trial enjoyed the attention from elite hockey players and wanted a wild night. Michelle Mackey reports.

Defence lawyers are continuing to cross-examine the complainant today at the trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

One of the lawyers representing Michael McLeod suggested Tuesday the complainant asked to bring other players into a London, Ont., hotel room after she had sex with McLeod, and later invited them to have sex with her.

The woman, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, said she had no recollection of saying those things and they did not sound like something she would say.

She had previously testified that she was naked and scared when men started coming into the room, and that she felt she had no choice but to go along with what they wanted her to do.

McLeod and his former teammates Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with the June 2018 encounter.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

