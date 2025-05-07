Multi-day emergency repair underway on Gardiner Expressway

Lanes will be reduced on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway approaching Park Lawn Road until Saturday, May 10, 2025. (Kyle Hocking/CityNews)

By Kyle Hocking

Posted May 7, 2025 2:13 pm.

Last Updated May 7, 2025 2:19 pm.

Motorists should prepare for an even slower drive on the Gardiner Expressway for the rest of the week.

The City of Toronto has now put lane restrictions in place for a multi-day repair on the eastbound Gardiner from Islington Avenue to Park Lawn Road.

“The eastbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to a minimum of two lanes during the day and one lane overnight,” the city said in a news release.

Because of a new, long term construction zone, lanes have had to be shifted to the right near Park Lawn to make way for a work zone on the left side of the expressway adjacent to the centre divider.

“The [right] shoulder is currently being used as a live lane of traffic while critical repairs take place on five bridges along or over the Gardiner Expressway between Highway 427 and the Humber River,” the city said.

Crews will be working to fix up the condition of the right shoulder, where crumbling concrete and prominent manhole covers make it unsuitable to be driven upon.

Related: More long-term lane closures begin on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway

Repairs are expected to take several days, and the city is warning to expect major traffic disruptions while work is underway.

“Those who need to travel near road closures should plan their travel in advance, allow for extra time, consider taking public transit or other travel methods,” the city said.

All four lanes are scheduled to reopen to traffic by 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario health minister defends province's approach amid worsening measles outbreak

Health Minister Sylvia Jones is defending the province's record against measles as new infections rise sharply. Ontario reported 223 new measles infections last week, according to the latest public...

55m ago

Leafs' Anthony Stolarz out for Game 2, Joseph Woll to start vs. Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without goalie Anthony Stolarz for Game 2 on Wednesday against the Florida Panthers. Stolarz, who left Game 1 in the second period after taking the brunt of a hit from...

2h ago

The conclave to elect a new pope officially begins as the doors to the Sistine Chapel close

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The great doors of the Sistine Chapel shut Wednesday after the cry of “extra omnes” — Latin for “all out” — and 133 cardinals began the secretive, centuries-old ritual...

43m ago

Speed cameras damaged 9 times over the last 4 months in Vaughan

Speed cameras in three different locations in Vaughan have been damaged nine times since the beginning of January. York Regional Police say between Jan. 11 and April 24, they responded to nine instances...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario health minister defends province's approach amid worsening measles outbreak

Health Minister Sylvia Jones is defending the province's record against measles as new infections rise sharply. Ontario reported 223 new measles infections last week, according to the latest public...

55m ago

Leafs' Anthony Stolarz out for Game 2, Joseph Woll to start vs. Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without goalie Anthony Stolarz for Game 2 on Wednesday against the Florida Panthers. Stolarz, who left Game 1 in the second period after taking the brunt of a hit from...

2h ago

The conclave to elect a new pope officially begins as the doors to the Sistine Chapel close

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The great doors of the Sistine Chapel shut Wednesday after the cry of “extra omnes” — Latin for “all out” — and 133 cardinals began the secretive, centuries-old ritual...

43m ago

Speed cameras damaged 9 times over the last 4 months in Vaughan

Speed cameras in three different locations in Vaughan have been damaged nine times since the beginning of January. York Regional Police say between Jan. 11 and April 24, they responded to nine instances...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:05
Biden criticizes Trump for his 51st state ambitions

Former U.S. President Joe Biden is sitting down for his first television interview since Donald Trump returned to the White House. Speaking on BBC, Biden had some choice words for Trump's desire to take over Canada and other territories.

56m ago

1:50
Carney and Trump meet in D.C.

Prime Minister meets President, in an official capacity, for the first time. Mark Carney and Donald Trump were as cordial as could be expected - though disagreed inherently on the issue of the 51st state.

20h ago

0:50
Surge of dead alewife fish wash up along Lake Ontario

Municipal and provincial officials say recent weather and temperature changes have caused thousands of dead alewife to wash up along the Lake Ontario shoreline at Humber Bay Park West and elsewhere in the Greater Toronto Area.

23h ago

0:44
Ford appears to take jab at Alberta premier's separatist talks

Ontario Premier Ford appeared to take a jab at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's separatist talks in a off-hand comment while discussing Trump's attack on Canada.

23h ago

0:40
Quebec man facing more than 100 charges including string of stabbings, thefts

A Quebec man, arrested in Toronto, is accused of committing several crimes and is facing more than 100 charges including a string of stabbings and thefts.

More Videos