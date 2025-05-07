Multi-day emergency repair underway on Gardiner Expressway

Motorists should prepare for an even slower drive on the Gardiner Expressway for the rest of the week.

The City of Toronto has now put lane restrictions in place for a multi-day repair on the eastbound Gardiner from Islington Avenue to Park Lawn Road.

“The eastbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to a minimum of two lanes during the day and one lane overnight,” the city said in a news release.

Because of a new, long term construction zone, lanes have had to be shifted to the right near Park Lawn to make way for a work zone on the left side of the expressway adjacent to the centre divider.

“The [right] shoulder is currently being used as a live lane of traffic while critical repairs take place on five bridges along or over the Gardiner Expressway between Highway 427 and the Humber River,” the city said.

Crews will be working to fix up the condition of the right shoulder, where crumbling concrete and prominent manhole covers make it unsuitable to be driven upon.

Repairs are expected to take several days, and the city is warning to expect major traffic disruptions while work is underway.

“Those who need to travel near road closures should plan their travel in advance, allow for extra time, consider taking public transit or other travel methods,” the city said.

All four lanes are scheduled to reopen to traffic by 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, 2025.