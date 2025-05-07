Hudson’s Bay insiders not bidding on business, assets or leases: court documents

A Hudson's Bay department store is shown at Sherway Gardens in Toronto on Thursday, March 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted May 7, 2025 1:23 pm.

Last Updated May 7, 2025 3:56 pm.

TORONTO — The executives that led Canada’s oldest company to its recent collapse won’t be handed the reins of Hudson’s Bay as part of its restructuring process, new court documents indicate.

An affidavit filed Wednesday by Jennifer Bewley, chief financial officer of the retailer’s parent company, indicates no insiders submitted a bid for the 355-year-old business, its assets or its leases.

The Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act defines insiders as people who control a business, whether alone or through a group.

Bewley’s admission that no bidders fit that definition puts an end to any possibility of Hudson’s Bay governor and executive chairman Richard Baker regaining control of the business he has presided over since 2008.

It also stamps out speculation that someone embedded in the business was considering an offer for the company or its treasures, such as the rights to its famed Stripes motif or the hundreds of thousands of square feet of retail space it rents.

Speculation arose in April when an “insider protocol” document was sent to lawyers involved in the Bay’s creditor protection case. The document described new procedures that would ensure a sales process being run to find a new owner for the Bay be conducted with “integrity and fairness.”

A note accompanying the document said it was being enacted “in view of a potential insider bid that may involve certain members of management,” who were not named.

Insiders had to notify those running the Bay’s sales processes they were exploring a bid sooner than firms or potential investors not directly linked to the business.

However, both groups had until April 30 to make binding offers for the company and its intellectual property, and until May 1 to make binding bids for leases.

Hudson’s Bay has not said how many offers have been received for the entire business or its intellectual property, but Bewley said “numerous bids” have been made.

Toronto investment manager Urbana Corp. went public with its offer for Hudson’s Bay’s intellectual property, while Chinese billionaire Weihong Liu has said on social media that she wants to purchase stores to “restore The Bay to its glory.”

Two sources familiar with the sales process, who are not being named because they were not authorized to speak about the matter, have also told The Canadian Press that Canadian Tire has made a bid for some of the faltering department store’s intellectual property. Canadian Tire has not commented on that possibility.

If several similar bids are made for the business or its assets, the company will host an auction by May 16 and seek court approval for a buyer by May 30.

In the coming months, Hudson’s Bay will also host a separate auction with Heffel Gallery for 4,400 pieces of art and artifacts, including the royal charter that started the business.

It will wind up the process to find takers for leases by mid-June and hand back properties that received no bids by mid-July.

An April 22 court filing revealed 18 unnamed parties submitted letters of intent expressing interest in a total of 65 leases.

Many of the 18 made a play for several of the same leases and some of the interested parties are landlords, the document said. Landlords often bid on their own leases during such processes in the hope of having more control over what tenants fill their spaces.

Bewley’s affidavit said no bids were made for Saks Off Fifth stores at Park Royal Shopping Centre in Vancouver, B.C. and Place Ste-Foy in Quebec, so they will be turned back over to their landlords.

Bewley also said the company is speeding up some of the timelines it had to close its 80 Hudson’s Bay stores and 16 it ran under the Saks banners, which are currently in liquidation sales.

Nine of its 13 Saks Off Fifth stores closed by April 27 and Bewley said the balance are anticipated to shutter by June 1. The remainder of its 96 stores will close by June 15.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TDSB says it got ransom demand over stolen student data not destroyed in cybersecurity incident

Data stolen during a cybersecurity breach at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) was not destroyed despite a ransom being paid, the school board has learned. Student information, that included...

21m ago

Multi-day emergency repair underway on Gardiner Expressway

Motorists should prepare for an even slower drive on the Gardiner Expressway for the rest of the week. The City of Toronto has now put lane restrictions in place for a multi-day repair on the eastbound...

28m ago

Black smoke pours from Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating no pope elected as conclave opens

Black smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel chimney on Wednesday, signalling that no pope had been elected as 133 cardinals opened the secretive, centuries-old ritual to choose a new leader of the Catholic...

14m ago

Ontario to ask for appeal of court order pausing Toronto bike lane removal

Ontario is seeking to appeal a temporary court order stopping it from ripping up three major Toronto bike lanes while a judge weighs whether the plan is unconstitutional. The government served notice...

10m ago

Top Stories

TDSB says it got ransom demand over stolen student data not destroyed in cybersecurity incident

Data stolen during a cybersecurity breach at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) was not destroyed despite a ransom being paid, the school board has learned. Student information, that included...

21m ago

Multi-day emergency repair underway on Gardiner Expressway

Motorists should prepare for an even slower drive on the Gardiner Expressway for the rest of the week. The City of Toronto has now put lane restrictions in place for a multi-day repair on the eastbound...

28m ago

Black smoke pours from Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating no pope elected as conclave opens

Black smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel chimney on Wednesday, signalling that no pope had been elected as 133 cardinals opened the secretive, centuries-old ritual to choose a new leader of the Catholic...

14m ago

Ontario to ask for appeal of court order pausing Toronto bike lane removal

Ontario is seeking to appeal a temporary court order stopping it from ripping up three major Toronto bike lanes while a judge weighs whether the plan is unconstitutional. The government served notice...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

1:50
Carney and Trump meet in D.C.

Prime Minister meets President, in an official capacity, for the first time. Mark Carney and Donald Trump were as cordial as could be expected - though disagreed inherently on the issue of the 51st state.

22h ago

0:50
Surge of dead alewife fish wash up along Lake Ontario

Municipal and provincial officials say recent weather and temperature changes have caused thousands of dead alewife to wash up along the Lake Ontario shoreline at Humber Bay Park West and elsewhere in the Greater Toronto Area.
0:44
Ford appears to take jab at Alberta premier's separatist talks

Ontario Premier Ford appeared to take a jab at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's separatist talks in a off-hand comment while discussing Trump's attack on Canada.

0:40
Quebec man facing more than 100 charges including string of stabbings, thefts

A Quebec man, arrested in Toronto, is accused of committing several crimes and is facing more than 100 charges including a string of stabbings and thefts.

2:36
Carney shuts down Trump: 'Some places are never for sale'

In a subtly tense interaction in the Oval Office, Carney shut down Trump's offer to buy Canada to which the prime minister reiterated it will never be for sale.

More Videos