Hudson’s Bay starts liquidating Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Canada

Sale signage is seen at the Hudson's Bay store in Toronto, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 7, 2025 6:25 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2025 6:30 am.

The furniture and display cases that speckle Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Canada are up for sale.

Advertisements at its downtown Toronto store show the company has begun looking for buyers for its fixtures. A 24-page document that it is offering prospective buyers shows at least $150,000 worth of inventory.

Items include mannequins, tables, clothing racks, full-body mirrors, shelving units and glass display cases. There are also golden vases, velvet armchairs, art, coffee table books and salon and tailoring equipment.

Hudson’s Bay operates three Saks Fifth Avenue and 13 Saks Off Fifth stores in Canada, which are shutting down alongside 80 Bay locations as their parent company remains under creditor protection.

In late April, the Canadian entity comprising the retailer Hudson’s Bay and TheBay.com announced it would liquidate its remaining six Hudson’s Bay stores and one Saks Fifth Avenue location.

Shoppers enter the Hudson’s Bay store in downtown Calgary, Alta., Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.

At Hudson’s Bay, some of the deepest discounts are 70 per cent, and they are in the jewellery, indoor furniture, and mattress departments. Patio furniture is 60 per cent off, women’s apparel is up to 50 per cent off and footwear, men’s and kids’ clothing will be reduced by 40 per cent.

Saks Fifth Avenue is up to 30 per cent off storewide, while Saks Off Fifth discounts range from 40 to 60 per cent off the lowest ticketed prices.

The Hudson’s Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Canada are expected to operate no later than June 15, 2025, but some may close earlier.

The company said Hudson’s Bay extends its “sincerest gratitude” to its dedicated associates and loyal customers for their “overwhelming support over the years and throughout this chapter.”

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney says there's 'more work to do' after meeting with Trump

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to brief Canada's premiers today following his seemingly successful first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Carney and Trump spent about...

3h ago

Toronto police ID suspect in break-and-enter and sexual assault investigation, others wanted

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have identified one of three male suspects wanted in connection with a break-and-enter and sexual assault investigation in the city's Corso Italia neighbourhood in February. Officers...

28m ago

3 TTC streetcars to be diverted for construction all summer. What you need to know

A major downtown Toronto intersection will be shut down as of next week for the remainder of the summer, leading to the diversion of three TTC streetcars. The City of Toronto will replace the watermains...

2h ago

Canada's Alert Ready system undergoes annual test today, coast to coast, except Que.

Alert Ready, Canada's emergency public alerting system, will be put to the test today. The alert and its distinctive tone will be broadcast on TV, radio, and some compatible wireless devices. Each province...

3h ago

Top Stories

Carney says there's 'more work to do' after meeting with Trump

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to brief Canada's premiers today following his seemingly successful first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Carney and Trump spent about...

3h ago

Toronto police ID suspect in break-and-enter and sexual assault investigation, others wanted

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have identified one of three male suspects wanted in connection with a break-and-enter and sexual assault investigation in the city's Corso Italia neighbourhood in February. Officers...

28m ago

3 TTC streetcars to be diverted for construction all summer. What you need to know

A major downtown Toronto intersection will be shut down as of next week for the remainder of the summer, leading to the diversion of three TTC streetcars. The City of Toronto will replace the watermains...

2h ago

Canada's Alert Ready system undergoes annual test today, coast to coast, except Que.

Alert Ready, Canada's emergency public alerting system, will be put to the test today. The alert and its distinctive tone will be broadcast on TV, radio, and some compatible wireless devices. Each province...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
India launches strikes on Pakistan

The Indian government has confirmed it has launched a series of attacks on Pakistan after militant soldiers launched an attack in Kashmir late last month.

12h ago

1:50
Carney and Trump meet in D.C.

Prime Minister meets President, in an official capacity, for the first time. Mark Carney and Donald Trump were as cordial as could be expected - though disagreed inherently on the issue of the 51st state.

14h ago

0:50
Surge of dead alewife fish wash up along Lake Ontario

Municipal and provincial officials say recent weather and temperature changes have caused thousands of dead alewife to wash up along the Lake Ontario shoreline at Humber Bay Park West and elsewhere in the Greater Toronto Area.

17h ago

0:44
Ford appears to take jab at Alberta premier's separatist talks

Ontario Premier Ford appeared to take a jab at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's separatist talks in a off-hand comment while discussing Trump's attack on Canada.

17h ago

0:40
Quebec man facing more than 100 charges including string of stabbings, thefts

A Quebec man, arrested in Toronto, is accused of committing several crimes and is facing more than 100 charges including a string of stabbings and thefts.

18h ago

More Videos