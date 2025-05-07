Hudson’s Bay starts liquidating Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Canada

The furniture and display cases that speckle Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Canada are up for sale.

Advertisements at its downtown Toronto store show the company has begun looking for buyers for its fixtures. A 24-page document that it is offering prospective buyers shows at least $150,000 worth of inventory.

Items include mannequins, tables, clothing racks, full-body mirrors, shelving units and glass display cases. There are also golden vases, velvet armchairs, art, coffee table books and salon and tailoring equipment.

Hudson’s Bay operates three Saks Fifth Avenue and 13 Saks Off Fifth stores in Canada, which are shutting down alongside 80 Bay locations as their parent company remains under creditor protection.

In late April, the Canadian entity comprising the retailer Hudson’s Bay and TheBay.com announced it would liquidate its remaining six Hudson’s Bay stores and one Saks Fifth Avenue location.

Shoppers enter the Hudson’s Bay store in downtown Calgary, Alta., Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.

At Hudson’s Bay, some of the deepest discounts are 70 per cent, and they are in the jewellery, indoor furniture, and mattress departments. Patio furniture is 60 per cent off, women’s apparel is up to 50 per cent off and footwear, men’s and kids’ clothing will be reduced by 40 per cent.

Saks Fifth Avenue is up to 30 per cent off storewide, while Saks Off Fifth discounts range from 40 to 60 per cent off the lowest ticketed prices.

The Hudson’s Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Canada are expected to operate no later than June 15, 2025, but some may close earlier.

The company said Hudson’s Bay extends its “sincerest gratitude” to its dedicated associates and loyal customers for their “overwhelming support over the years and throughout this chapter.”

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews