The Toronto Police Service (TPS) are hoping to identify a male suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing another person in the leg during an altercation on a TTC bus.

Authorities were notified of an incident just before 6:30 p.m. on May 1 that occurred on board a TTC bus in the Kennedy Road and Bertrand Avenue area in Scarborough.

Police said the victim and suspect were both on the northbound TTC bus on Kennedy Road when the pair became involved in an altercation.

The victim was stabbed in the leg. Police said the suspect fled the bus through the rear doors and was last seen walking in the Kennedy Road and Stratton Avenue area.

The victim was treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as male, with receding short black hair in an afro style. He wore a green puffer coat, cargo pants, and black shoes.

Images of the suspect have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

