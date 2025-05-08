3 Toronto-area casinos fined after minors allegedly found gambling: AGCO

Gambling tables are seen inside Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto in this undated photo. GREAT CANADIAN CASINO RESORT TORONTO/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted May 8, 2025 4:22 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2025 4:32 pm.

Three Ontario-based casinos, including one located at Woodbine Racetrack in northern Toronto, are facing a total of $151,000 in fines for allegedly allowing minors to take part in gambling activities on their properties.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says it investigated four separate incidents – two at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, and one each at Casino Ajax and Pickering Casino Resort, claiming individuals under the age of 19 allegedly gained access to the casino floors and participated in gambling activities.

No additional details were provided as to how many individuals were involved or when the incidents took place.

Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto was fined $51,000 for the infractions, while Pickering Casino Resort and Casino Ajax were each fined $50,000.

“Ontario casino operators have an obligation to ensure minors are not able to access casino floors or activities such as slot machines or table games,” AGCO CEO Dr. Karin Schnarr said in a statement. “The AGCO will continue to monitor and hold all casino operators accountable for fulfilling this important role.”

The casino operator has the right to appeal the decision.

This is the second time in less than a month that the Woodbine-based casino has been slapped with a fine by the AGCO. On April 16, the provincial regulator fined Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto $120,000 following allegations of cheating between dealers and a group of casino patrons.

