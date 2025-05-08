Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops pleased to hear new pope appointed

Pope Leo XIV appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica after being chosen the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

By Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2025 4:25 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2025 5:40 pm.

EDMONTON — The president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops says the church needs to be in the public square and he is looking forward to working with the new pope.

William McGrattan says that he has met Robert Prevost, who has chosen the name Leo XIV, a few times and found him to be a sensitive, quiet and humble person who listens before speaking.

“I saw him as someone who would build consensus, someone who was able to see that the middle is where dialogue really is fruitful and takes place,” McGrattan told reporters at an Edmonton church Thursday.

Prevost, 69, was elected the first pope from the United States in the history of the Catholic Church. In his first words as pontiff, the Chicago-born missionary emphasized peace, dialogue and missionary evangelization.

McGrattan said Prevost’s appointment feels prophetic because America is dealing with social issues that are having global impacts.

He hopes Americans will be open to hearing the new pope’s “voice of truth.”

“The church needs to be in the public square,” he said. “His voice might be able to help us in Canada, but also our brother bishops in the United States.”

McGrattan said he learned while conversing with Prevost, who spent his career ministering in Peru, that he has visited Canada, remarking on the Rocky Mountains.

“He appreciates the nature of Canada and wouldn’t be someone who wouldn’t know the history and somewhat the culture, the diversity of Canada,” McGrattan said.

McGrattan said he looks forward to attending the new pope’s inaugural mass in Vatican City.

Canadian politicians also congratulated the new pontiff on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said it’s a historic day for Catholics and those “who look to the Vatican for guidance.”

“At a time of global challenges, may his pontificate carry forward a mission of solidarity, compassion, and dignity for all,” Carney said in a post on X.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said the Catholic Church is the spiritual home of millions of Canadians.

“It also works within and beyond its walls to advance the common good, carrying on Christ’s ministry to help the poor, the vulnerable and all who suffer,” Poilievre said in a post on X.

“As the first Pope from North America, I am hopeful that his tenure will be particularly meaningful for Canadian Catholics. May his tenure as Supreme Pontiff help lead the Catholic Church to renew the faith of its members, and help promote peace, justice and truth throughout the world.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2025.

Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press

