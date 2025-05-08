Eggs are less likely to crack when dropped on their side, according to science

FILE - A hen stands on eggs inside her coop at at a farm in Glenview, Ill., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)

By Adithi Ramakrishnan, The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2025 11:01 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2025 11:57 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Eggs are less likely to crack when they fall on their side, according to experiments with over 200 eggs.

What does this mean for the best way to crack an egg for breakfast? Not much, since a break around the middle is the best way to get the golden yolk and runny whites to ooze out.

But scientists said it could help with hard-boiling eggs in a pot: Dropping eggs in horizontally may be less likely to cause a stray crack that can unleash the egg’s insides in a puffy, cloudy mess.

It’s commonly thought that eggs are strongest at their ends — after all, it’s how they’re packaged in the carton. The thinking is that the arc-shaped bottom of an egg redirects the force and softens the blow of impact.

But when scientists squeezed eggs in both directions during a compression test, they cracked under the same amount of force.

“The fun started when we thought we would get one result and then we saw another,” said Hudson Borja da Rocha with Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who helped run the experiments.

The researchers also ran simulations and dropped eggs horizontally and vertically from three short heights up to 0.4 inches (10 millimeters).

The egg result? The ones dropped horizontally cracked less .

“The common sense is that the egg in the vertical direction is stronger than if you lay the egg down. But they proved that’s not the case,” said materials scientist Marc Meyers with the University of California, San Diego who was not involved with the new study.

Scientists found that the egg’s equator was more flexible and absorbed more of the energy of the fall before cracking. The findings were published Thursday in the journal Communications Physics.

Eggs are also usually nestled top-down into homemade contraptions for egg drop challenges as part of school STEM projects, which partially inspired the new study. It’s not yet clear whether the new results will help protect these vulnerable eggs, which are dropped at much loftier heights.

It’s a bit counterintuitive that the oblong side of an egg could hold up better against a tumble, said study co-author Tal Cohen with Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Countless broken eggs show “the courage to go and challenge these very common, accepted notions,” Cohen said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Adithi Ramakrishnan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trade war threatens progress made on financial stability, creating higher risks: BoC

The financial picture for Canadian households and businesses was showing signs of increased health until the United States started a trade war, the Bank of Canada said Thursday. The central bank says in...

1h ago

Jennifer McKelvie resigns as Toronto councillor to become Ajax MP

Jennifer McKelvie announced in a statement her last day as councillor for Scarborough--Rouge Park would be May 9, 2025.

37m ago

Man injured in Mississauga shooting, nearby schools in hold and secure

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot in Mississauga, resulting in two schools being placed in a hold and secure on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Lundene...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Mother's Day with high tea and a Leafs playoff game

If your mother is a Leafs fan, then hopefully she will have lots to celebrate this weekend. Friday and Sunday will feature Toronto Maple Leafs playoff games, but there will be lots of other ways to celebrate...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trade war threatens progress made on financial stability, creating higher risks: BoC

The financial picture for Canadian households and businesses was showing signs of increased health until the United States started a trade war, the Bank of Canada said Thursday. The central bank says in...

1h ago

Jennifer McKelvie resigns as Toronto councillor to become Ajax MP

Jennifer McKelvie announced in a statement her last day as councillor for Scarborough--Rouge Park would be May 9, 2025.

37m ago

Man injured in Mississauga shooting, nearby schools in hold and secure

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot in Mississauga, resulting in two schools being placed in a hold and secure on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Lundene...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Mother's Day with high tea and a Leafs playoff game

If your mother is a Leafs fan, then hopefully she will have lots to celebrate this weekend. Friday and Sunday will feature Toronto Maple Leafs playoff games, but there will be lots of other ways to celebrate...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
Leafs take 2-0 series lead vs Panthers

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a recap of a wild Game 2 between the Leafs and Panthers and hears from Leafs’ Nation after the win.

13h ago

0:47
Gardiner Expressway undergoing multi-day emergency repairs

The Gardiner Expressway is undergoing emergency repairs that is said to last for several days as the City of Toronto announced lane restrictions could slow down commute time for motorists.

19h ago

0:30
Toronto police identify suspect wanted in B&E and sexual assault

Toronto Police Service have identified one of three male suspects wanted in connection to a break-and-enter and sexual assault investigation.

0:48
Kenneth Lee death trial: Teen sentenced to 9 months probation

One of the eight teen girls who pleaded guilty to the fatal attack of Kenneth Lee has been sentenced to nine months of probation.

1:50
Carney and Trump meet in D.C.

Prime Minister meets President, in an official capacity, for the first time. Mark Carney and Donald Trump were as cordial as could be expected - though disagreed inherently on the issue of the 51st state.
More Videos