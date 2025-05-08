How many days and votes does it take to elect a pope? History offers some clues

Faithful take photos the black smoke billows from the Sistine Chapel during the conclave to elect a new Pope, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025 (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

By Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2025 10:58 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2025 11:58 am.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — How long does it take to choose a pope?

It’s hard to say precisely, since the Vatican doesn’t publish official data on the number of votes or tallies in past conclaves, and sources compiling their own data are not in complete agreement.

But historical figures provide a few clues.

The longest conclave since the 20th century took 14 rounds of balloting across five days, ending with the election of Pius XI in 1922. The shortest was the conclave that elected Pius XII in 1939, which took three ballots in two days.

Cardinals must reach a two-thirds majority to elect a pope. That was somewhat easier in conclaves past: In 1922 there were just 53 voting cardinals, and until 1978 there were fewer than 100 each time. This year there are 133, so 89 votes are needed.

Here’s a look at the duration of conclaves in recent history, according to multiple sources including Catholic and other Italian publications:

– 1914: Benedict XV: 10 ballots, 3 days

– 1922: Pius XI: 14 ballots, 5 days

– 1939: Pius XII: 3 ballots, 2 days

– 1958: John XXIII: 11 ballots, 4 days

– 1963: Paul VI: 5 or 6 ballots, 3 days

– 1978: John Paul I: 4 ballots, 2 days

– 1978: John Paul II: 8 ballots, 3 days

– 2005: Benedict XVI: 4 ballots, 2 days

– 2013: Francis: 5 ballots, 2 days

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Trade war threatens progress made on financial stability, creating higher risks: BoC

The financial picture for Canadian households and businesses was showing signs of increased health until the United States started a trade war, the Bank of Canada said Thursday. The central bank says in...

1h ago

Jennifer McKelvie resigns as Toronto councillor to become Ajax MP

Jennifer McKelvie announced in a statement her last day as councillor for Scarborough--Rouge Park would be May 9, 2025.

35m ago

Man injured in Mississauga shooting, nearby schools in hold and secure

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot in Mississauga, resulting in two schools being placed in a hold and secure on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Lundene...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Mother's Day with high tea and a Leafs playoff game

If your mother is a Leafs fan, then hopefully she will have lots to celebrate this weekend. Friday and Sunday will feature Toronto Maple Leafs playoff games, but there will be lots of other ways to celebrate...

1h ago

