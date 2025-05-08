Jennifer Aniston’s alleged stalker appears in court shirtless and a judge orders a mental evaluation

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, right, gestures next to attorney Toral Malik during an arraignment in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool)

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2025 2:45 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2025 4:26 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Thursday ordered that a man who authorities say crashed his car through the front gate of Jennifer Aniston’s home must go through mental-health court to determine whether he is competent to face felony stalking and vandalism charges.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, appeared shirtless and wrapped in a blanket when he appeared behind glass in a custody area of a Los Angeles courtroom. Carwyle did not speak during the proceedings; his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Prosecutors say the Mississippi man had been harassing Aniston with a flood of voicemail, email and social media messages for two years before driving into her gate on Monday.

Judge Keith L. Schwartz doubted whether Carwyle would understand him when a prosecutor requested that the defendant, who will remain in jail, be ordered not to get near Aniston.

Carwyle’s lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Toral Malik, said “I don’t believe him staying away from Ms. Aniston will be an issue at this time.”

But at a prosecutors’ insistence, Schwartz issued the order anyway.

“You are not to have any contact with Jennifer Aniston under any conditions,” the judge said.

Authorities say Aniston was home when Carwyle crashed his Chrysler PT Cruiser through the gate of her home in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood, causing major damage, prosecutors said. A security guard stopped him in her driveway before police arrived and arrested him.

There were no reports of anyone being injured.

An Aniston attorney who attended Thursday’s hearing declined comment, and other representatives of the “Friends” star have not responded to comment requests.

Carwyle also faces an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm. If convicted he could get up to three years in prison.

Malik not speak to reporters outside court.

Aniston bought the midcentury mansion on a 3.4-acre lot for about $21 million in 2012, according to reporting by Architectural Digest.

She became one of the biggest stars in television in her 10 years on NBC’s “Friends.” Aniston won an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a comedy for the role, and she has been nominated for nine more. She currently stars in “The Morning Show” on Apple TV+.

