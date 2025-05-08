breaking
1 injured in Mississauga shooting, nearby schools in hold and secure
Posted May 8, 2025 8:48 am.
Peel Regional Police say one person has been shot in Mississauga, resulting in two schools being placed in a hold and secure on Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Lundene Road area near Royal Windsor Drive just after 8 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
One victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The severity of their injuries is unclear, and there is no suspect information at this time.
Police said St. Helen Elementary School and Clarkson Secondary School are in a hold and secure procedure as a result.
The investigation is ongoing.
More to come