breaking

1 injured in Mississauga shooting, nearby schools in hold and secure

A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 8, 2025 8:48 am.

Peel Regional Police say one person has been shot in Mississauga, resulting in two schools being placed in a hold and secure on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Lundene Road area near Royal Windsor Drive just after 8 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

One victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The severity of their injuries is unclear, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Police said St. Helen Elementary School and Clarkson Secondary School are in a hold and secure procedure as a result.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come

