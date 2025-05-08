A man from Ontario is facing charges, including fraud, following an incident in 2023 when he claimed that approximately 45,000 chicks were stolen from a farm, valued at $139,000.

Initially, police received a report on April 20, 2023, indicating that approximately 30,000 newborn chicks had gone missing overnight between April 19 and 20. That figure was later revised to 45,000 chicks as the investigation continued.

The total loss was reportedly valued at $139,000.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said 41-year-old Henk Veldman, who reported the incident to police, was arrested on May 6, 2025, following a lengthy investigation and charged with fraud over $5,000 and public mischief.

The accused was released from custody and will appear in court on May 26, 2025.