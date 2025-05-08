Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands International Q1 profit down from year ago

Tim Hortons signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2025 8:33 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2025 11:26 am.

TORONTO — Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with year ago.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported net income attributable to common shareholders of US$159 million or 49 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result was down from a profit of US$230 million or 72 cents US per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, RBI says it earned 75 cents US per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 73 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the company which also owns Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs totalled US$2.11 billion for the quarter, up from US$1.74 billion.

Comparable sales at Tim Hortons dipped 0.1 per cent in the quarter, while Burger King comparable sales were down 1.3 per cent.

RBI chief executive Josh Kobza says the company is making solid progress executing the fundamentals of its business, despite a slower start to the year.

“We have clear growth plans across each of our brands and strong alignment with our franchisees,” said Kobza in a statement.

He added the company is on track to “deliver stronger results through the balance of the year and achieve at least eight per cent adjusted income growth in 2025.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX: QSR)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trade war threatens progress made on financial stability, creating higher risks: BoC

The financial picture for Canadian households and businesses was showing signs of increased health until the United States started a trade war, the Bank of Canada said Thursday. The central bank says in...

1h ago

Jennifer McKelvie resigns as Toronto councillor to become Ajax MP

Jennifer McKelvie announced in a statement her last day as councillor for Scarborough--Rouge Park would be May 9, 2025.

39m ago

Man injured in Mississauga shooting, nearby schools in hold and secure

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot in Mississauga, resulting in two schools being placed in a hold and secure on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Lundene...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Mother's Day with high tea and a Leafs playoff game

If your mother is a Leafs fan, then hopefully she will have lots to celebrate this weekend. Friday and Sunday will feature Toronto Maple Leafs playoff games, but there will be lots of other ways to celebrate...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trade war threatens progress made on financial stability, creating higher risks: BoC

The financial picture for Canadian households and businesses was showing signs of increased health until the United States started a trade war, the Bank of Canada said Thursday. The central bank says in...

1h ago

Jennifer McKelvie resigns as Toronto councillor to become Ajax MP

Jennifer McKelvie announced in a statement her last day as councillor for Scarborough--Rouge Park would be May 9, 2025.

39m ago

Man injured in Mississauga shooting, nearby schools in hold and secure

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot in Mississauga, resulting in two schools being placed in a hold and secure on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Lundene...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Mother's Day with high tea and a Leafs playoff game

If your mother is a Leafs fan, then hopefully she will have lots to celebrate this weekend. Friday and Sunday will feature Toronto Maple Leafs playoff games, but there will be lots of other ways to celebrate...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
Leafs take 2-0 series lead vs Panthers

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a recap of a wild Game 2 between the Leafs and Panthers and hears from Leafs’ Nation after the win.

13h ago

0:47
Gardiner Expressway undergoing multi-day emergency repairs

The Gardiner Expressway is undergoing emergency repairs that is said to last for several days as the City of Toronto announced lane restrictions could slow down commute time for motorists.

19h ago

0:30
Toronto police identify suspect wanted in B&E and sexual assault

Toronto Police Service have identified one of three male suspects wanted in connection to a break-and-enter and sexual assault investigation.

0:48
Kenneth Lee death trial: Teen sentenced to 9 months probation

One of the eight teen girls who pleaded guilty to the fatal attack of Kenneth Lee has been sentenced to nine months of probation.

1:50
Carney and Trump meet in D.C.

Prime Minister meets President, in an official capacity, for the first time. Mark Carney and Donald Trump were as cordial as could be expected - though disagreed inherently on the issue of the 51st state.
More Videos