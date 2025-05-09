Pesticides, rats and mould: Canada’s migrant workers exposed to ‘unsafe and undignified’ conditions, new report says

Mexican and Guatemalan workers pick strawberries at the Faucher strawberry farm, Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in Pont Rouge Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 9, 2025 2:23 pm.

Migrant agricultural workers in Canada are calling on the federal government to raise the bar on “dirty” and “inhumane” living conditions which they say are “not meant for humans,” according to a new report.

The findings were released in a guidance document on Friday by a group of 29 academics and advocates from across Canada who are looking to establish a national housing standard for migrant workers that is consistent and strongly enforced.

Canada’s agricultural sector has been facing a years-long labour shortage and largely relies on people from Mexico and the Caribbean who are willing to temporarily move to Canada to do essential work for the country’s food system. In exchange, employers are legally required to offer “adequate, suitable and affordable housing,” but some workers say their living standards fall far short of that promise.

“Mould in the fridge. In the freezers, nothing was clean. And both of the stoves had rodent droppings all over it and inside of the oven as well. Also, in the drawers. So, everything that was in there was full of rodent droppings,” explained one migrant worker from Jamaica.

“We were afraid to use the kitchen to cook. We didn’t make anything for days. We just keep wiping with bleach.”

Other workers reported overcrowding issues like up to eight people living in one room, persistent plumbing problems, floods, and claimed to have experienced extreme temperatures without adequate heating, cooling or ventilation.

“Heating in the house is not working, and we cannot adjust the heat because the farm owner installed it [the thermostat] and took the remote and the key to his office,” a worker from Jamaica told researchers.

The authors of the report are calling for a series of changes which include improving access to transportation, limiting employer surveillance and controls on housing, as well as reducing the ratios of workers in kitchens, washrooms and laundry facilities. They are also calling for stronger enforcement of these standards. 

Calls for stricter inspections

Federal and provincial governments are supposed to conduct regular inspections on migrant living and working facilities, but some workers say the rules are easily circumvented.

“[The boss] kind of disguises things … Normally they [the inspectors] notify him that they are coming, and I think that is a negative thing because they give him time to arrange everything,” explained a migrant worker from Mexico. “It should be so that they catch him red-handed.”

Advocates say inspections should not be conducted by private inspectors linked to employer associations “due to the clear conflicts of interest which pose barriers to enforcement; instead, inspectors should be well-trained public servants at arm’s length from the industry.”

“Inspections should be carried out by public health agents who are accountable to the wider public and have the unique skill-set to assess common health hazards,” the report says.

Jill Hanley, a professor at McGill University, and one of the lead authors of the guidance document, believes that housing standards for migrant agricultural workers is necessary to improve the standard of living for everyone in Canada.

“If we continue to keep a low and inconsistent bar for housing quality for this group, we jeopardize not only the health and safety of migrant agricultural workers, but also send a message to all Canadians that poor and undignified housing is acceptable in Canada,” Hanley explained. 

“This more hidden housing crisis is upholding the more visible one. We want national housing standards that can send a strong message of how we expect individuals living and working in Canada to be treated, regardless of status.”

Hanley and her co-authors say the implementation of these standards will require greater federal leadership as well as government coordination, union representation, and permanent residence for migrant workers upon arrival.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect wanted in TMU hit-and-run that injured 5 arrested in separate road rage incident

A 23-year-old man wanted for allegedly struck and injured five people on a pedestrian walkway at a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) campus in April has been arrested after police responded to a separate...

49m ago

Bacardi rum bottled in Florida returns to LCBO shelves after Ford government's U.S. product ban

Bacardi rum labelled as bottled in Jacksonville, Fla., is back for sale at the LCBO after being removed from shelves in March, along with other American alcohol, as part of the Ford government's decision...

57m ago

One of Canada's most wanted, convicted Toronto gun smuggler, arrested in Atlanta

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, a convicted gun smuggler from Toronto, was arrested in Atlanta this week after eluding authorities for years. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said Kamar Cunningham,...

57m ago

Unemployment rate rises to 6.9% in April as economy adds 7,400 jobs

The national unemployment rate ticked up to 6.9 per cent in April as the manufacturing sector started to strain under the weight of tariffs from the United States, Statistics Canada said Friday. The...

5h ago

Top Stories

Suspect wanted in TMU hit-and-run that injured 5 arrested in separate road rage incident

A 23-year-old man wanted for allegedly struck and injured five people on a pedestrian walkway at a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) campus in April has been arrested after police responded to a separate...

49m ago

Bacardi rum bottled in Florida returns to LCBO shelves after Ford government's U.S. product ban

Bacardi rum labelled as bottled in Jacksonville, Fla., is back for sale at the LCBO after being removed from shelves in March, along with other American alcohol, as part of the Ford government's decision...

57m ago

One of Canada's most wanted, convicted Toronto gun smuggler, arrested in Atlanta

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, a convicted gun smuggler from Toronto, was arrested in Atlanta this week after eluding authorities for years. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said Kamar Cunningham,...

57m ago

Unemployment rate rises to 6.9% in April as economy adds 7,400 jobs

The national unemployment rate ticked up to 6.9 per cent in April as the manufacturing sector started to strain under the weight of tariffs from the United States, Statistics Canada said Friday. The...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:18
Maple Leafs ready for historic weekend

The Toronto Maple Leafs Baseball Club is ready for history when Ayami Sato becomes the first female pitcher for the team when she gets the start on Sunday, plus the other Leafs head to Florida for Game 3. Lindsay Dunn reports.

18h ago

2:01
Indigenous students from northern communities come together in dance

Indigenous students from across the country are in Toronto this week putting the finishing touches on a very special performance.  Audra Brown was at dress rehearsal today as they came together to promote education through the love of dance.

20h ago

4:14
How will the first American Pope lead the Catholic Church?

The Catholic Church has its first American Pope. Barbie Nadeau discusses the surprising choice and which direct Pope Leo XIV could steer the church toward.

20h ago

2:18
Company looking to start hovercraft service between Toronto and Niagara signs deal with Ports Toronto

Hoverlink, which wants to launch a Toronto to Niagara hovercraft service has secured a Toronto landing site at Billy Bishop airport. Mayor Olivia Chow says the transportation route is important, but the hovercraft technology still faces challenges.

22h ago

1:46
RAW: Crowd greets new pope in first public appearance

The first American-born pope in history was announced. 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Prevost stepped out onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica as Pope Leo the 14th.

23h ago

More Videos