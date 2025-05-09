Prime Minister Mark Carney to unveil his new cabinet on Tuesday

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with media during a news conference at the Canadian Embassy in Washington on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted May 9, 2025 1:05 pm.

Last Updated May 9, 2025 1:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to unveil his new cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall on Tuesday.

Carney has committed to gender parity in his cabinet — a standard established by Liberal predecessor Justin Trudeau when he took office in 2015.

The Liberals attracted a spate of star candidates in the recent general election that will be closely watched in the shuffle, including former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, Quebec’s former finance minister Carlos Leitao and prominent gun-control advocate Nathalie Provost.

Some new and returning MPs have close ties to the prime minister.

Tim Hodgson, elected in the Ontario riding of Markham—Thornhill, was CEO of Goldman Sachs Canada when Carney worked there and was an adviser to Carney when he was governor of the Bank of Canada.

Carney is godfather to the son of Chrystia Freeland, who played a central role in the last government and ran against Carney for the party leadership.

U.S. President Donald Trump went out of his way to call her “terrible” this week during his face-to-face meeting with Carney.

Carney’s first cabinet, named shortly after he won the Liberal leadership in March, was smaller than Trudeau’s last team.

During the election campaign, the Conservatives frequently accused Carney of being cut from the same cloth as the unpopular Trudeau and speculated that his cabinet would have the same faces and pursue the same policies.

Parliament is slated to meet May 26 and Carney has announced that King Charles will deliver the speech from the throne the next day.

— With files from Nick Murray and Kyle Duggan

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect wanted in TMU hit-and-run that injured 5 arrested in separate road rage incident

A 23-year-old man wanted for allegedly struck and injured five people on a pedestrian walkway at a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) campus in April has been arrested after police responded to a separate...

20m ago

Bacardi rum bottled in Florida returns to LCBO shelves after Ford government's U.S. product ban

Bacardi rum labelled as bottled in Jacksonville, Fla., is back for sale at the LCBO after being removed from shelves in March, along with other American alcohol, as part of the Ford government's decision...

28m ago

One of Canada's most wanted, convicted Toronto gun smuggler, arrested in Atlanta

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, a convicted gun smuggler from Toronto, was arrested in Atlanta this week after eluding authorities for years. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said Kamar Cunningham,...

28m ago

Unemployment rate rises to 6.9% in April as economy adds 7,400 jobs

The national unemployment rate ticked up to 6.9 per cent in April as the manufacturing sector started to strain under the weight of tariffs from the United States, Statistics Canada said Friday. The...

4h ago

Top Stories

Suspect wanted in TMU hit-and-run that injured 5 arrested in separate road rage incident

A 23-year-old man wanted for allegedly struck and injured five people on a pedestrian walkway at a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) campus in April has been arrested after police responded to a separate...

20m ago

Bacardi rum bottled in Florida returns to LCBO shelves after Ford government's U.S. product ban

Bacardi rum labelled as bottled in Jacksonville, Fla., is back for sale at the LCBO after being removed from shelves in March, along with other American alcohol, as part of the Ford government's decision...

28m ago

One of Canada's most wanted, convicted Toronto gun smuggler, arrested in Atlanta

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, a convicted gun smuggler from Toronto, was arrested in Atlanta this week after eluding authorities for years. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said Kamar Cunningham,...

28m ago

Unemployment rate rises to 6.9% in April as economy adds 7,400 jobs

The national unemployment rate ticked up to 6.9 per cent in April as the manufacturing sector started to strain under the weight of tariffs from the United States, Statistics Canada said Friday. The...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Indigenous students from northern communities come together in dance

Indigenous students from across the country are in Toronto this week putting the finishing touches on a very special performance.  Audra Brown was at dress rehearsal today as they came together to promote education through the love of dance.

19h ago

4:14
How will the first American Pope lead the Catholic Church?

The Catholic Church has its first American Pope. Barbie Nadeau discusses the surprising choice and which direct Pope Leo XIV could steer the church toward.

19h ago

2:18
Company looking to start hovercraft service between Toronto and Niagara signs deal with Ports Toronto

Hoverlink, which wants to launch a Toronto to Niagara hovercraft service has secured a Toronto landing site at Billy Bishop airport. Mayor Olivia Chow says the transportation route is important, but the hovercraft technology still faces challenges.

22h ago

1:46
RAW: Crowd greets new pope in first public appearance

The first American-born pope in history was announced. 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Prevost stepped out onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica as Pope Leo the 14th.

22h ago

1:59
Cardinals have chosen a new pope

Rafael Romo of CNN is in Rome moments after white smoke billowed signalling a new pope has been chosen.

22h ago

More Videos