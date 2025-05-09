Prime Minister Mark Carney to unveil his new cabinet on Tuesday

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to unveil his new cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall on Tuesday.

Carney has committed to gender parity in his cabinet — a standard established by Liberal predecessor Justin Trudeau when he took office in 2015.

The Liberals attracted a spate of star candidates in the recent general election that will be closely watched in the shuffle, including former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, Quebec’s former finance minister Carlos Leitao and prominent gun-control advocate Nathalie Provost.

Some new and returning MPs have close ties to the prime minister.

Tim Hodgson, elected in the Ontario riding of Markham—Thornhill, was CEO of Goldman Sachs Canada when Carney worked there and was an adviser to Carney when he was governor of the Bank of Canada.

Carney is godfather to the son of Chrystia Freeland, who played a central role in the last government and ran against Carney for the party leadership.

U.S. President Donald Trump went out of his way to call her “terrible” this week during his face-to-face meeting with Carney.

Carney’s first cabinet, named shortly after he won the Liberal leadership in March, was smaller than Trudeau’s last team.

During the election campaign, the Conservatives frequently accused Carney of being cut from the same cloth as the unpopular Trudeau and speculated that his cabinet would have the same faces and pursue the same policies.

Parliament is slated to meet May 26 and Carney has announced that King Charles will deliver the speech from the throne the next day.

— With files from Nick Murray and Kyle Duggan

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press