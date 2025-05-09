Maple Leafs nemesis Marchand scores in OT as Panthers top Toronto 5-4

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla against the Toronto Maple Leafs. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted May 9, 2025 10:36 pm.

Last Updated May 9, 2025 11:02 pm.

Brad Marchand scored on a deflected shot at 15:27 of overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Friday night to cut their deficit in the Eastern Conference semifinal series to 2-1.

Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Jonah Gadjovich scored for Florida, which got 27 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky. Evan Rodrigues had two assists for the Panthers. They 13-2 in their last 15 playoff overtime games.

John Tavares scored twice, and Matthew Knies and Morgan Rielly also scored for the Maple Leafs. Joseph Woll stopped 32 shots.

Game 4 will be in Sunrise on Sunday night.

Florida erased deficits of 2-0 and 3-1, and that’s been almost impossible to do against Toronto this season.

By the numbers, it was all looking good for the Maple Leafs.

— They were 30-3-0 when leading after the first period, including playoffs, the second-best record in the league.

— They were 38-8-2, the league’s third-best record when scoring first.

— They had blown only 11 leads all season, none in the playoffs.

— They were 44-3-1 in games where they led by two goals or more.

Combine all that with Toronto having won all 11 of its previous best-of-seven series when taking a 2-0 lead at home, Florida being 0-5 in series where it dropped both Games 1 and 2, and leaguewide, teams facing 0-2 deficits come back to win those series only about 14% of the time.

But Marchand — a longtime Toronto playoff nemesis from his days in Boston — got the biggest goal of Florida’s season, rendering all those numbers moot for now.

The Leafs got two goals that deflected in off of Panthers defensemen: Tavares’ second goal nicked the glove of Gustav Forsling on its way past Bobrovsky for a 3-1 lead, and Rielly’s goal redirected off Seth Jones’ leg to tie it with 9:04 left in the third.

Knies scored 23 seconds into the game, the second time Toronto had a 1-0 lead in the first minute of this series. Tavares made it 2-0 at 5:57 and just like that, the Panthers were in trouble.

A diving Barkov threw the puck at the night and saw it carom in off a Toronto stick to get Florida on the board — only for Tavares to score again early in the second for a 3-1 Leafs lead.

Florida needed a break. It came.

Reinhart was credited with a goal after Woll thought he covered up the puck following a scrum in front of the net. But after review, it was determined the puck had crossed the line. Florida had life, the building was loud again and about a minute later, Verhaeghe tied it at 3-3.

Gadjovich made it 4-3 late in the second, before Rielly tied it midway through the third.

Top Stories

Female cyclist struck by dump truck in Cabbagetown

A woman has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a dump truck while riding her bike in Cabbagetown. Police were called to the Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street area around 6 p.m....

2h ago

Judge rules sex assault trial for Scarborough councillor can proceed

The sexual assault trial of Toronto City Councillor Michael Thompson will proceed after the defence raised the possibility of a mistrial. Thompson is facing two counts of sexual assault for allegedly...

5h ago

Pakistan says India fired missiles at 3 air bases inside country. Pakistani retaliation underway

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan said India fired missiles at three air bases inside the country Saturday but most of the missiles were intercepted and that retaliatory strikes on India were underway....

11m ago

Pesticides, rats and mould: Canada's migrant workers exposed to 'unsafe and undignified' conditions, new report says

Migrant agricultural workers in Canada are calling on the federal government to raise the bar on “dirty” and “inhumane” living conditions which they say are “not meant for humans,” according...

8h ago

