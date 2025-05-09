India suspends its top cricket tournament, the IPL, for a week amid military tensions with Pakistan

Fans gather outside Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium after organizers suspended the Indian Premier League for one week following the escalating military tensions with Pakistan, in Lucknow, India, Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo)

By Chetan Narula, The Associated Press

Posted May 9, 2025 5:24 am.

Last Updated May 9, 2025 7:14 am.

MUMBAI, India (AP) — India’s biggest domestic cricket tournament was suspended for one week on Friday following the escalating military tensions with Pakistan.

The Indian Premier League, which features top players from around the world and attracts hundreds of millions of TV viewers, was halted with immediate effect, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said.

“Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The decision comes after a night of artillery exchanges between Indian and Pakistani soldiers across their frontier in Kashmir, amid a growing military standoff that erupted following an attack on tourists in the India-controlled portion of the disputed region.

The IPL is the most popular cricket tournament in the world and runs between March and May. This year it has featured 65 international cricketers from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, England and Afghanistan.

The 10-team competition still has 12 games to be played in the group stage before the knockout rounds. The final had been scheduled for May 25 in Kolkata.

The BCCI said the decision to suspend the tournament was made “in the collective interest of all stakeholders.”

“While cricket remains a national passion, there is nothing greater than the Nation and its sovereignty, integrity, and security of our country,” the BCCI statement said.

The suspension comes after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala in northern India was abandoned on Thursday evening when the power went out during a government mandated blackout. Punjab’s next game against Mumbai Indians had already been moved from Dharamsala to Mumbai because of the closure of several airports in the Indian northwestern corridor.

Pakistan earlier said it was moving its own domestic T20 tournament to the United Arab Emirates because of the tensions. The PCB confirmed the relocation of the Pakistan Super League to Dubai in a statement released early Friday, citing growing concerns among overseas players and the need to prioritize their safety.

On Thursday, authorities said an Indian drone fell inside the complex of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium hours before the start of PSL game in which several foreign cricketers from New Zealand, Australia, West Indies, South Africa and England were due to compete.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Chetan Narula, The Associated Press

