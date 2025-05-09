Jury selection for sex trafficking trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is pushed to next week

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, far left, looks on from the defense table with his attorneys, as a prospective juror, far right, answers questions posed by Judge Arun Subramanian, center, at Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

By Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted May 9, 2025 9:23 am.

Last Updated May 9, 2025 11:46 am.

The final stage of jury selection for the racketeering and sex trafficking trial of hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was postponed until early next week, right before opening arguments begin, a federal judge decided on Friday.

Prosecutors allege that Combs, 55, used his fame and power at the top of the hip-hop world to sexually abuse women from 2004 to 2024. He pleaded not guilty after his September arrest and has remained held without bail at a federal lockup in Brooklyn.

Judge Arun Subramanian granted a request by defense lawyers to delay until Monday the final step in the jury selection process, expected to last less than an hour. Prosecutors unsuccessfully objected.

The possible jurors were not present on Friday as federal prosecutors and lawyers assembled in a Manhattan courtroom, with Combs also present, to narrow a pool of 45 prospective jurors down to a jury of 12 and six alternates who will hear the two-month trial.

For three days this week, would-be jurors had been asked questions to help the judge and lawyers determine if they could be fair and impartial. And they were also questioned to ensure they could decide the case on the facts even after seeing explicit videos of sexual activity that some might find disturbing.

On Monday, prosecutors will be permitted to strike six prospective jurors from the jury while defense lawyers were allowed 10 strikes before the jury is finalized. Generally, lawyers do not have to explain why they are ejecting individuals from the panel. The process was expected to take up to an hour.

If Combs is convicted on all charges, which include racketeering, kidnapping, arson, bribery and sex trafficking, he would face a mandatory 15 years in prison and could remain behind bars for life.

Prosecutors allege that the Bad Boy Records founder used his fame and power at the top of the hip-hop world to sexually abuse women from 2004 to 2024.

An indictment includes descriptions of “Freak Offs,” drugged-up orgies in which women were forced to have sex with male sex workers while Combs filmed them.

The charges against him also portray Combs as abusive to his victims, sometimes choking, hitting, kicking and dragging them, often by the hair. Once, the indictment alleges, he even dangled someone from a balcony.

His lawyers contend that prosecutors are trying to criminalize sexual activity between consenting adults. They concede that Combs had abused various substances but say he has undergone treatment.

A centerpiece of the evidence against him are recordings of Combs beating a longtime girlfriend in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016.

After a video of the encounter aired on CNN last year, Combs apologized, saying, “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.”

Numerous prospective jurors interviewed by the judge this week said they had seen the video and some were deemed to be too affected by it to be impartial and remain in the jury pool.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bacardi rum bottled in Florida returns to LCBO shelves after Ford government's U.S. product ban

Bacardi rum labelled as bottled in Jacksonville, Fla., is back for sale at the LCBO after being removed from shelves in March, along with other American alcohol, as part of the Ford government's decision...

48m ago

One of Canada's most wanted, convicted Toronto gun smuggler, arrested in Atlanta

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, a convicted gun smuggler from Toronto, was arrested in Atlanta this week after eluding authorities for years. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said Kamar Cunningham,...

2h ago

Unemployment rate rises to 6.9% in April as economy adds 7,400 jobs

The national unemployment rate ticked up to 6.9 per cent in April as the manufacturing sector started to strain under the weight of tariffs from the United States, Statistics Canada said Friday. The...

3h ago

Woman dead in two vehicle hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are searching for two vehicles that struck and killed a woman in Scarborough on Thursday night. Investigators say an unidentified woman, believed to be in her 20s, was crossing Birchmount...

3h ago

Top Stories

Bacardi rum bottled in Florida returns to LCBO shelves after Ford government's U.S. product ban

Bacardi rum labelled as bottled in Jacksonville, Fla., is back for sale at the LCBO after being removed from shelves in March, along with other American alcohol, as part of the Ford government's decision...

48m ago

One of Canada's most wanted, convicted Toronto gun smuggler, arrested in Atlanta

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, a convicted gun smuggler from Toronto, was arrested in Atlanta this week after eluding authorities for years. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said Kamar Cunningham,...

2h ago

Unemployment rate rises to 6.9% in April as economy adds 7,400 jobs

The national unemployment rate ticked up to 6.9 per cent in April as the manufacturing sector started to strain under the weight of tariffs from the United States, Statistics Canada said Friday. The...

3h ago

Woman dead in two vehicle hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are searching for two vehicles that struck and killed a woman in Scarborough on Thursday night. Investigators say an unidentified woman, believed to be in her 20s, was crossing Birchmount...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Indigenous students from northern communities come together in dance

Indigenous students from across the country are in Toronto this week putting the finishing touches on a very special performance.  Audra Brown was at dress rehearsal today as they came together to promote education through the love of dance.

17h ago

4:14
How will the first American Pope lead the Catholic Church?

The Catholic Church has its first American Pope. Barbie Nadeau discusses the surprising choice and which direct Pope Leo XIV could steer the church toward.

17h ago

2:18
Company looking to start hovercraft service between Toronto and Niagara signs deal with Ports Toronto

Hoverlink, which wants to launch a Toronto to Niagara hovercraft service has secured a Toronto landing site at Billy Bishop airport. Mayor Olivia Chow says the transportation route is important, but the hovercraft technology still faces challenges.

20h ago

1:46
RAW: Crowd greets new pope in first public appearance

The first American-born pope in history was announced. 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Prevost stepped out onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica as Pope Leo the 14th.

20h ago

1:59
Cardinals have chosen a new pope

Rafael Romo of CNN is in Rome moments after white smoke billowed signalling a new pope has been chosen.

20h ago

More Videos