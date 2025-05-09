Liam and Olivia dominate – again – with top baby names for a sixth year in a row

FILE - A baby is carried in the tailgating section before an NFL football game, Nov. 25, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)

By Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Posted May 9, 2025 4:49 pm.

Last Updated May 9, 2025 5:57 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Liam and Olivia dominate. Still.

The two names have, for a sixth year together, topped the list of names for babies born in the U.S. in 2024.

The Social Security Administration annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state, with names dating back to 1880. In time for Mother’s Day, the agency on Friday released the most popular names from applications for Social Security cards.

Liam has reigned for eight years in a row for boys, while Olivia has topped the girls’ list for six. Also, for the sixth consecutive year, Emma took the second slot for girls, and Noah for boys.

The girls’ name Luna slipped out of the Top 10 and was replaced by Sofia, which enters at number 10 for the first time.

After Liam, the most common names for boys are, in order: Noah, Oliver, Theodore, James, Henry, Mateo, Elijah, Lucas and William.

After Olivia, the most common names for girls are Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Mia, Sophia, Isabella, Evelyn, Ava and Sofia.

Sophie Kihm, editor-in-chief of nameberry, a baby naming website, said the latest data showcases how American parents are increasingly choosing names that have cross-cultural appeal. Kihm’s first name shows up in two variations on the annual list.

“A trend we’re tracking is that Americans are more likely to choose heritage choices,” Kihm said, including names that work “no matter where you are in the world.”

”More families in the U.S. come from mixed cultural backgrounds and I hear parents commonly request that they want their child to travel and have a relatively easy to understand name.”

The Social Security Administration’s latest data show that 3.61 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2024. That’s a slight increase from last year’s 3.59 million babies, representing an overall increase in the American birthrate.

Social media stars and popular television shows are having some impact on the rising popularity of certain names, Social Security says.

Among those rising in popularity for girls: Ailany, a Hawaiian name that means “chief,” topped the list. The boys’ name Truce, an Old English name meaning “peace,” rose 11,118 spots from last year’s position to rank 991.

The complete, searchable list of baby names is on the Social Security website.

__

Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pesticides, rats and mould: Canada's migrant workers exposed to 'unsafe and undignified' conditions, new report says

Migrant agricultural workers in Canada are calling on the federal government to raise the bar on “dirty” and “inhumane” living conditions which they say are “not meant for humans,” according...

3h ago

Judge rules sex assault trial for Scarborough councillor can proceed

The sexual assault trial of Toronto City Councillor Michael Thompson will proceed after the defence raised the possibility of a mistrial. Thompson is facing two counts of sexual assault for allegedly...

17m ago

Hudson's Bay garnered 17 bids in process to find new owner for retailer, assets: docs

A new court filing shows a process meant to find a new owner for Hudson's Bay and its assets has yielded 17 bids. A report filed Friday by Alvarez & Marsal, a court monitoring firm guiding Canada's...

1h ago

Suspect wanted in TMU hit-and-run that injured 5 arrested in separate road rage incident

A 23-year-old man wanted for allegedly striking and injuring five people on a pedestrian walkway at a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) campus in April has been arrested after police responded to a...

0m ago

Top Stories

Pesticides, rats and mould: Canada's migrant workers exposed to 'unsafe and undignified' conditions, new report says

Migrant agricultural workers in Canada are calling on the federal government to raise the bar on “dirty” and “inhumane” living conditions which they say are “not meant for humans,” according...

3h ago

Judge rules sex assault trial for Scarborough councillor can proceed

The sexual assault trial of Toronto City Councillor Michael Thompson will proceed after the defence raised the possibility of a mistrial. Thompson is facing two counts of sexual assault for allegedly...

17m ago

Hudson's Bay garnered 17 bids in process to find new owner for retailer, assets: docs

A new court filing shows a process meant to find a new owner for Hudson's Bay and its assets has yielded 17 bids. A report filed Friday by Alvarez & Marsal, a court monitoring firm guiding Canada's...

1h ago

Suspect wanted in TMU hit-and-run that injured 5 arrested in separate road rage incident

A 23-year-old man wanted for allegedly striking and injuring five people on a pedestrian walkway at a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) campus in April has been arrested after police responded to a...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Popular U.S. rum returns to LCBO shelves due to technicality

LCBO says, “The LCBO aligns with the federal government’s tariff definition of U.S. products. Select Bacardi products are produced in Puerto Rico. Any product produced in the U.S. remains unavailable for sale at the LCBO.”

4h ago

3:18
Maple Leafs ready for historic weekend

The Toronto Maple Leafs Baseball Club is ready for history when Ayami Sato becomes the first female pitcher for the team when she gets the start on Sunday, plus the other Leafs head to Florida for Game 3. Lindsay Dunn reports.

22h ago

2:01
Indigenous students from northern communities come together in dance

Indigenous students from across the country are in Toronto this week putting the finishing touches on a very special performance.  Audra Brown was at dress rehearsal today as they came together to promote education through the love of dance.

23h ago

4:14
How will the first American Pope lead the Catholic Church?

The Catholic Church has its first American Pope. Barbie Nadeau discusses the surprising choice and which direct Pope Leo XIV could steer the church toward.
2:28
‘Texas’ Hit #1, and Blake Shelton’s Just Getting Started

Blake Shelton’s back with a brand-new album—and he's not holding back. CityNews’ Music Reporter Lindsay spoke to the country star about the new music which includes a duet with his wife Gwen Stefani and how his music has impacted millions of people.
More Videos