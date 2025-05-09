Mexico sues Google for labeling Gulf of Mexico as ‘Gulf of America’

Google map showing Gulf of Mexico labelled as Gulf of America. GOOGLE

By The Associated Press

Posted May 9, 2025 3:05 pm.

Last Updated May 9, 2025 3:44 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has sued tech giant Google over its labelling of the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, a change made by U.S. President Donald Trump via executive order, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday.

Sheinbaum did not provide details of the lawsuit during her daily press briefing, but said that Google had been sued.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations ministry had previously sent letters to Google asking it to not label Mexican territorial waters as the Gulf of America.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The body of water has shared borders between the United States and Mexico. Trump’s order only carries authority within the U.S. Mexico, as well as other countries and international bodies, do not have to recognize the name change.

Mexico argues that Gulf of America should only apply to the part of the gulf over the United States continental shelf.

In February, Sheinbaum shared a letter from Cris Turner, Google’s vice president of government affairs and public policy, stating that Google will not change the policy it outlined after Trump declared the body of water the Gulf of America.

As it stands, the gulf appears in Google Maps as Gulf of America within the United States, as Gulf of Mexico within Mexico and Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America) elsewhere. Turner in his letter said the company was using Gulf of America to follow “longstanding maps policies impartially and consistently across all regions.”

The Gulf of Mexico has carried that name for more than 400 years. The Associated Press refers to it by its original name while acknowledging the new name Trump has chosen. The White House moved in February to block the AP from being among the small group of journalists to cover Trump in the Oval Office or aboard Air Force One, with sporadic ability to cover him at events in the East Room.

The AP sued three Trump administration officials over access to presidential events, citing freedom of speech in asking a federal judge to stop the blocking of its journalists.

A federal judge ordered the White House last month to restore the AP’s full access to cover presidential events, affirming on First Amendment grounds that the government cannot punish the news organization for the content of its speech. The judge’s decision granted emergency relief while the lawsuit proceeds.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press

Suspect wanted in TMU hit-and-run that injured 5 arrested in separate road rage incident

A 23-year-old man wanted for allegedly striking and injuring five people on a pedestrian walkway at a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) campus in April has been arrested after police responded to a...

37m ago

Pesticides, rats and mould: Canada's migrant workers exposed to 'unsafe and undignified' conditions, new report says

Migrant agricultural workers in Canada are calling on the federal government to raise the bar on “dirty” and “inhumane” living conditions which they say are “not meant for humans,” according...

1h ago

Bacardi rum bottled in Florida returns to LCBO shelves after Ford government's U.S. product ban

Bacardi rum labelled as bottled in Jacksonville, Fla., is back for sale at the LCBO after being removed from shelves in March, along with other American alcohol, as part of the Ford government's decision...

2h ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney to unveil his new cabinet on Tuesday

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to unveil his new cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

1h ago

