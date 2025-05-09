Blue Jays rally from 4 runs down to beat Angels 8-5, avoid series sweep

George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By The Associated Press

Posted May 9, 2025 7:02 am.

Last Updated May 9, 2025 7:03 am.

Anthony Santander hit a go-ahead, two-run single during Toronto’s four-run sixth inning, and the Blue Jays snapped their four-game losing streak with an 8-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

Daulton Varsho homered and drove in three runs on three hits for the Jays, who rallied from an early four-run deficit with 14 hits to avoid a series sweep. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also had three hits as Toronto won for just the fifth time in 17 games.

Taylor Ward and Jo Adell hit early homers for the Angels, who failed to earn their first series sweep.

Chris Bassitt (3-2) persevered through six bumpy innings for Toronto, allowing eight hits and striking out six. Chad Green earned his first save of the season one night after Jeff Hoffman, who replaced Green as Toronto’s closer this year, blew a two-run lead in the ninth.

José Soriano struggled through five innings for the Angels, yielding three runs on eight hits and four walks.

Ward hit a two-run homer in the first, and Adell followed with a solo shot in the second before Zach Neto scored on Bo Bichette’s error to put the Halos up 4-0.

Varsho had an RBI double, and Addison Barger added an RBI single before the decisive rally in the sixth.

Varsho connected for his third homer in six games in the eighth.

The Blue Jays start a three-game series in Seattle on Friday. Kevin Gausman will start for Toronto, with Luis Castillo countering for the Mariners. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.

Top Stories

Woman dead in two vehicle hit-and-run in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for two vehicles that struck and killed a woman in Scarborough on Thursday night. Investigators say a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was crossing Birchmount Road just...

7h ago

Self-driving delivery vehicle pilot project coming to Toronto; councillors raise concerns

Some of Toronto's streets will soon serve as the testing grounds for Canadian automotive giant Magna International Inc.'s "automated last-mile delivery vehicles," sparking concerns from city councillors...

13h ago

Lawyer for Coun. Michael Thompson considering mistrial in sex assault case

The defence in the sexual assault trial of Toronto City Councillor Michael Thompson is raising the possibility of a mistrial following testimony on Thursday. Defence lawyer Leora Shemesh objected to...

12h ago

Hovercraft service between Toronto and Niagara closer to reality

A company looking to launch a hovercraft service between Toronto and the Niagara Region says it has cleared a major hurdle in getting the transportation service up and running. A new deal with Ports...

13h ago

