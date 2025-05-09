Universal remains ‘committed to propelling Drake’s career’ as it seeks suit dismissal

Toronto rapper Drake watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game three of an NBA playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted May 9, 2025 10:57 am.

Last Updated May 9, 2025 11:52 am.

TORONTO — Universal Music Group is doubling down on its commitment to Drake, even as it files a motion seeking to dismiss his amended defamation suit over their role in the success of Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping diss track “Not Like Us.”

A Universal representative provided a statement to The Canadian Press that framed the ongoing legal conflict between the labelmates as one pushed by Drake’s lawyers, and not necessarily the rapper himself.

They say the Toronto rapper’s legal team is seeking to uncover evidence of “wild conspiracies as to why one song that upset Drake had massive global appeal.”

But the statement also emphasized that Universal is “working tirelessly in partnership with (all of its) artists” for global success, adding that the label’s “continuing partnership with Drake and his enduring success is a shining example.”

Universal’s comments come as its lawyers on Wednesday entered a motion in a New York court to dismiss an amended lawsuit filed by Drake in mid-April.

The amended suit adds to its complaints Lamar’s presence at the Super Bowl halftime show and the 2025 Grammys, where his song swept all five of its nominated categories.

Drake’s suit says Lamar’s appearance and performance of “Not Like Us” on the football telecast was “orchestrated to assassinate the character of another artist.”

At issue are the lyrics of the song, in which Drake says he’s falsely branded a “certified pedophile.”

Drake’s amended suit argued that the word “pedophile” was not spoken by Lamar on the Super Bowl broadcast, which his lawyers say proves that “nearly everyone understands that it is defamatory.”

It also alleges Universal Music used financial benefits and leveraged business relationships to secure the headliner spot for Lamar at the Super Bowl, and promoted the performance.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Universal’s new filings call the latest allegations “astonishing,” especially because it notes Drake’s amended suit acknowledges Lamar omitted the words “certified pedophile” from the lyrics at the Super Bowl.

Universal says that “betrays this case for what it is: Drake’s attack on the commercial and creative success of the rap artist who defeated him.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

