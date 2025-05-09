Whitby ride-share driver charged for allegedly sexually assaulting customer

Paul Sundaramahesam, 43, of Whitby has been charged with sexual assault. HANDOUT/Durham Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 9, 2025 2:45 pm.

A ride-share driver from Whitby has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a customer while on duty.

Durham police say on May 3, they concluded an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

It’s alleged a ride-share driver picked up the victim in a red Mitsubishi SUV with the Ontario licence plate CZKL 975. While the victim was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, the suspect allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Paul Sundaramahesam, 43, of Whitby has been charged with sexual assault.

Police are concerned there may be other alleged victims and his photo has been released.

Top Stories

Suspect wanted in TMU hit-and-run that injured 5 arrested in separate road rage incident

A 23-year-old man wanted for allegedly struck and injured five people on a pedestrian walkway at a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) campus in April has been arrested after police responded to a separate...

1h ago

Pesticides, rats and mould: Canada's migrant workers exposed to 'unsafe and undignified' conditions, new report says

Migrant agricultural workers in Canada are calling on the federal government to raise the bar on “dirty” and “inhumane” living conditions which they say are “not meant for humans,” according...

27m ago

Bacardi rum bottled in Florida returns to LCBO shelves after Ford government's U.S. product ban

Bacardi rum labelled as bottled in Jacksonville, Fla., is back for sale at the LCBO after being removed from shelves in March, along with other American alcohol, as part of the Ford government's decision...

1h ago

One of Canada's most wanted, convicted Toronto gun smuggler, arrested in Atlanta

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, a convicted gun smuggler from Toronto, was arrested in Atlanta this week after eluding authorities for years. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said Kamar Cunningham,...

1h ago

