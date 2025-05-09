Whitby ride-share driver charged for allegedly sexually assaulting customer

A ride-share driver from Whitby has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a customer while on duty.

Durham police say on May 3, they concluded an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

It’s alleged a ride-share driver picked up the victim in a red Mitsubishi SUV with the Ontario licence plate CZKL 975. While the victim was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, the suspect allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Paul Sundaramahesam, 43, of Whitby has been charged with sexual assault.

Police are concerned there may be other alleged victims and his photo has been released.