4 teens facing robbery charges after stolen car recovered in North York

Four youths are in custody after police pulled over a stolen vehicle in North York on Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police say they observed a vehicle with cloned license plates in the Avenue Road and Highway 401 area.

Police say the four youths were wearing masks after allegedly committing a robbery. Break and enter tools, including hammers, gloves, and face coverings were seized from the vehicle.

Three 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old are facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a master key, disguise with intent and failure to comply.