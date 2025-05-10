4 teens facing robbery charges after stolen car recovered in North York

A recovered stolen car is displayed along with break and enter tools. X/OPP

By John Marchesan

Posted May 10, 2025 9:21 pm.

Four youths are in custody after police pulled over a stolen vehicle in North York on Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police say they observed a vehicle with cloned license plates in the Avenue Road and Highway 401 area.

Police say the four youths were wearing masks after allegedly committing a robbery. Break and enter tools, including hammers, gloves, and face coverings were seized from the vehicle.

Three 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old are facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a master key, disguise with intent and failure to comply.

Top Stories

Woman critically injured in Mississauga stabbing

A woman suffered critical injuries following a stabbing in Mississauga. Peel police were called to the Eglinton Avenue and Hurontario Street area for reports of a stabbing just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. When...

37m ago

Recount sees Liberals take Quebec riding of Terrebonne by 1 vote

An official with Elections Canada says the seat for the Quebec riding of Terrebonne has flipped from the Bloc Québécois to the Liberals by a single vote after the results of a judicial recount. The...

15m ago

Russia's Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul 'without preconditions'

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed restarting direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, “without preconditions," an offer that came in response to Ukraine and its allies urging Moscow to...

24m ago

Work to replace 142-year-old watermain to close downtown intersection for 3 months

Work to replace a 142-year-old watermain is expected to keep a downtown intersection closed for at least the next three months. Starting Sunday, the intersection of King Street East and Church Street...

3h ago

