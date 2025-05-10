Maple Leafs G Anthony Stolarz progressing but not skating, coach says

As the Toronto Maple Leafs get ready for Game 4 against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, they’ll be doing so without much clarity on the status of Anthony Stolarz.

Head coach Craig Berube spoke to reporters on Saturday morning, following Toronto’s 5-4 overtime loss in Game 3 the night before, and noted that the goalie had been progressing from an injury suffered in the second-round series opener but has not yet started to skate.

Stolarz left the Maple Leafs’ Game 1 win on Monday midway through the second period after taking an elbow to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett. The hit from his former Florida teammate came after the netminder had taken a shot off his mask earlier in the game.

The 31-year-old went to the locker room shortly after the hit by Bennett — not before vomiting into Toronto’s bench — and was eventually transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Bennett was not disciplined by the NHL’s player safety department for the incident.

And while Stolarz did re-join his Maple Leafs teammates for Tuesday’s morning practice, he did not make the trip to Florida for Games 3 and 4.

The former Stanley Cup champion had been a steadying presence between the pipes for Toronto, holding a 2.19 GAA, .901 save percentage and 4-2 record throughout his seven playoff appearances this season.

Joseph Woll has been the Maple Leafs’ starter in Stolarz’s absence. The 26-year-old has gone 2-1 through those three games (two starts), posting a 2.51 GAA and .910 save percentage.

If Toronto is to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over Florida on Sunday, it appears all but certain it’ll have to happen without Stolarz. Catch Game 4 action on Sportsnet or Sportsnet+, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.