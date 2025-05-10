Maple Leafs G Anthony Stolarz progressing but not skating, coach says

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted May 10, 2025 4:21 pm.

As the Toronto Maple Leafs get ready for Game 4 against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, they’ll be doing so without much clarity on the status of Anthony Stolarz.

Head coach Craig Berube spoke to reporters on Saturday morning, following Toronto’s 5-4 overtime loss in Game 3 the night before, and noted that the goalie had been progressing from an injury suffered in the second-round series opener but has not yet started to skate.

Stolarz left the Maple Leafs’ Game 1 win on Monday midway through the second period after taking an elbow to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett. The hit from his former Florida teammate came after the netminder had taken a shot off his mask earlier in the game.

The 31-year-old went to the locker room shortly after the hit by Bennett — not before vomiting into Toronto’s bench — and was eventually transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Bennett was not disciplined by the NHL’s player safety department for the incident.

And while Stolarz did re-join his Maple Leafs teammates for Tuesday’s morning practice, he did not make the trip to Florida for Games 3 and 4.

The former Stanley Cup champion had been a steadying presence between the pipes for Toronto, holding a 2.19 GAA, .901 save percentage and 4-2 record throughout his seven playoff appearances this season.

Joseph Woll has been the Maple Leafs’ starter in Stolarz’s absence. The 26-year-old has gone 2-1 through those three games (two starts), posting a 2.51 GAA and .910 save percentage.

If Toronto is to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over Florida on Sunday, it appears all but certain it’ll have to happen without Stolarz. Catch Game 4 action on Sportsnet or Sportsnet+, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

Top Stories

Canadians could stay visa-free longer in U.S. under proposed bill

Canadian snowbirds could stay longer in the United States without a visa if a bill recently proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives becomes law. The bipartisan bill put forward by Reps. Elise Stefanik...

1h ago

15-month-old boy allegedly struck by OPP officer in a vehicle, SIU investigating

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a child was allegedly struck by a vehicle that was being operated by an OPP officer in Oxford Station, a rural area south of Ottawa. Investigators...

3h ago

India and Pakistan accuse each other of violating ceasefire hours after reaching deal

ISLAMABAD (AP) — India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire Saturday after U.S.-led talks to end the most serious military confrontation between the nuclear-armed rivals in decades but accused each other...

31m ago

No outward signs of progress after 10 hours of talks between US-China on tariffs

GENEVA (AP) — Sensitive talks between U.S. and Chinese delegations over tariffs that threaten to upend the global economy ended after a day of prolonged negotiations and will resume Sunday, an official...

14m ago

