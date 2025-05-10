Recount sees Liberals take Quebec riding of Terrebonne by 1 vote

An official with Elections Canada says the seat for the Quebec riding of Terrebonne has flipped from the Bloc Québécois to the Liberals by a single vote after the results of a judicial recount.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada called for a judicial recount on May 7 after results showed Bloc Québécois incumbent MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné had defeated Liberal candidate Tatiana Auguste by 44 votes.

Originally, Auguste had been declared the winner one day after election day. However, it flipped to the Bloc during the validation process, which is different than a recount.

Following the recount, Auguste has 23,352 votes while Sinclair-Desgagné is shown with 23,351 votes.

The result gives the Liberals 170 seats in the House of Commons with the Bloc now down to 21.

A judicial recount is ordered if the difference between the number of votes cast for the candidate with the most votes and the number of votes cast for any other candidate is less than one one-thousandth (1/1000) or 0.1 per cent of the valid votes cast.

Recounts have also been ordered for Milton East-Halton Hills South, where the validation process flipped the riding in the Liberals’ favour by just 29 votes. That recount will begin on May 13.

A recount is also set to take place on May 12 in the Newfoundland and Labrador riding of Terra Nova-The Peninsulas, where the Liberals were declared the winner by just 12 votes.

A third recount in the Ontario riding of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore will get underway on May 20 after the Conservative candidate was declared the winner by just 77 votes.

Even if the Liberals manage to flip the Ontario riding, they will still be one seat short of the 172 required for a majority government.