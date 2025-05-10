Recount sees Liberals take Quebec riding of Terrebonne by 1 vote

The Elections Canada distribution centre is shown in Ottawa on Thursday, Aug 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press and News Staff

Posted May 10, 2025 8:21 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2025 9:11 pm.

An official with Elections Canada says the seat for the Quebec riding of Terrebonne has flipped from the Bloc Québécois to the Liberals by a single vote after the results of a judicial recount.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada called for a judicial recount on May 7 after results showed Bloc Québécois incumbent MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné had defeated Liberal candidate Tatiana Auguste by 44 votes.

Originally, Auguste had been declared the winner one day after election day. However, it flipped to the Bloc during the validation process, which is different than a recount.

Following the recount, Auguste has 23,352 votes while Sinclair-Desgagné is shown with 23,351 votes.

The result gives the Liberals 170 seats in the House of Commons with the Bloc now down to 21.

A judicial recount is ordered if the difference between the number of votes cast for the candidate with the most votes and the number of votes cast for any other candidate is less than one one-thousandth (1/1000) or 0.1 per cent of the valid votes cast.

Recounts have also been ordered for Milton East-Halton Hills South, where the validation process flipped the riding in the Liberals’ favour by just 29 votes. That recount will begin on May 13.

A recount is also set to take place on May 12 in the Newfoundland and Labrador riding of Terra Nova-The Peninsulas, where the Liberals were declared the winner by just 12 votes.

A third recount in the Ontario riding of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore will get underway on May 20 after the Conservative candidate was declared the winner by just 77 votes.

Even if the Liberals manage to flip the Ontario riding, they will still be one seat short of the 172 required for a majority government.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman critically injured in Mississauga stabbing

A woman suffered critical injuries following a stabbing in Mississauga. Peel police were called to the Eglinton Avenue and Hurontario Street area for reports of a stabbing just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. When...

41m ago

4 teens facing robbery charges after stolen car recovered in North York

Four youths are in custody after police pulled over a stolen vehicle in North York on Saturday. Ontario Provincial Police say they observed a vehicle with cloned license plates in the Avenue Road and...

9m ago

Russia's Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul 'without preconditions'

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed restarting direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, “without preconditions," an offer that came in response to Ukraine and its allies urging Moscow to...

28m ago

Work to replace 142-year-old watermain to close downtown intersection for 3 months

Work to replace a 142-year-old watermain is expected to keep a downtown intersection closed for at least the next three months. Starting Sunday, the intersection of King Street East and Church Street...

3h ago

Top Stories

Woman critically injured in Mississauga stabbing

A woman suffered critical injuries following a stabbing in Mississauga. Peel police were called to the Eglinton Avenue and Hurontario Street area for reports of a stabbing just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. When...

41m ago

4 teens facing robbery charges after stolen car recovered in North York

Four youths are in custody after police pulled over a stolen vehicle in North York on Saturday. Ontario Provincial Police say they observed a vehicle with cloned license plates in the Avenue Road and...

9m ago

Russia's Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul 'without preconditions'

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed restarting direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, “without preconditions," an offer that came in response to Ukraine and its allies urging Moscow to...

28m ago

Work to replace 142-year-old watermain to close downtown intersection for 3 months

Work to replace a 142-year-old watermain is expected to keep a downtown intersection closed for at least the next three months. Starting Sunday, the intersection of King Street East and Church Street...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Warm and sunny this weekend

Overnight frost advisories outside the GTA will give way to a sunny, warm weekend ahead of Mothers Day.

23h ago

2:15
India and Pakistan conflict intensifies

India and Pakistan continue trading blame as the conflict escalates along the Kashmir region, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

3:03
Complainant in hockey sex assault trial questioned about how much she drank that night

The complainant in the hockey sex assault trial faced her fifth day of cross-examination, questioned about how much she had to drink and a person she knew at the bar. Michelle Mackey reports from London.
3:02
Orangeville brothers honour lacrosse legacy

Former Northmen players and brothers Jake and Zack Thompson are the filmmakers behind The Northmen Way, a documentary chronicling the decades-long history of the Orangeville Northmen lacrosse organization.
0:46
Popular U.S. rum returns to LCBO shelves due to technicality

LCBO says, “The LCBO aligns with the federal government’s tariff definition of U.S. products. Select Bacardi products are produced in Puerto Rico. Any product produced in the U.S. remains unavailable for sale at the LCBO.”
More Videos