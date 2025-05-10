Road closures, TTC diversions for Sunday’s Sporting Life 10K

Runners are seen taking part in the Sporting Life 10K. CNW Group/Campfire Circle

By John Marchesan

Posted May 10, 2025 6:29 pm.

Several downtown road closures will be in effect Sunday as thousands of runners take part in the 25th running of the Sporting Life 10K.

From 4 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Yonge Street will be closed between Lawrence and Davisville Avenues.

From 4 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed between British Columbia Avenue and Bathurst Street; Strachan Avenue and Fort York Boulevard will be closed between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

From 6:30 a.m. to noon, Yonge Street will be closed between Davisville Avenue and Wellington Street West; Westbound lanes on Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed between Yonge and Bathurst Streets; Wellington Street West will be closed between Yonge and Bay Streets; and Bay Street will be closed between Wellington Street West and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

The TTC says more than a dozen bus and streetcar routes will be impacted by the various road closures throughout the morning.

The race will start at 7:30 a.m. at Yonge and Davisville, going south to Wellington before heading west to Bay, south to Lake Shore Boulevard and then west to the finish line at Exhibition Place and Ontario Place.

The event is expected to be completed by 11:30 a.m., with road closures lifted by noon.

The Sporting Life 10K has raised more than $27 million to support Campfire Circle, a charity that provides year-round programs for kids with cancer or serious illness and their families.

