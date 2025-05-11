Classified, Kellie Loder, Maggie Andrew big winners out of East Coast Music Awards

ST. JOHN’S — Atlantic music stars Classified, Kellie Loder and Maggie Andrew have emerged as the top winners at the East Coast Music Awards, which wrapped up in St. John’s, N.L. today after days of festivities.

Classified took home Solo Artist of the Year, Producer of the Year, Rap/Hip-Hop Release of the Year for his song Sure Enough, and clinching Release of the Year for his song Amnesia.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Loder won both the TD Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year and Fans’ Choice Video of the Year.

Andrew, from Halifax, came away as the winner of African Canadian Artist of the Year and Rock/Alternative Release of the Year.

While accepting the Rock/Alternative Release award on stage at a morning ceremony, Andrew said she marked the whirlwind weekend of awards and performances in St. John’s by getting a cod fish tattooed on her arm.

The awards show and five-day music conference has faced turmoil since last fall when some association members complained about a lack of transparency and representation.

The East Coast Music Association ousted CEO Blanche Israel in January, prompting outcry among members who said she had meaningfully moved the needle on much-needed diversity and inclusivity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press