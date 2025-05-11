Man crashed into a pole, ejected from bike, later pronounced dead in hospital

A motorcyclist died in Brampton Saturday night after he struck a pole and was ejected from his motorbike, according to Peel paramedics.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Corporation Drive and Chrysler Drive around 11 p.m.

Peel Paramedics say they transported a man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Peel Regional Police say there were no other vehicles were involved.