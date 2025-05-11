Man crashed into a pole, ejected from bike, later pronounced dead in hospital

Emergency crews were called to the area of Corporation Drive and Chrysler Drive around 11 p.m.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted May 11, 2025 11:09 am.

Last Updated May 11, 2025 12:21 pm.

A motorcyclist died in Brampton Saturday night after he struck a pole and was ejected from his motorbike, according to Peel paramedics. 

Emergency crews were called to the area of Corporation Drive and Chrysler Drive around 11 p.m.

Peel Paramedics say they transported a man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Peel Regional Police say there were no other vehicles were involved.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman critically injured in Mississauga stabbing, police searching for suspect

A woman suffered critical injuries following a stabbing in Mississauga. Peel police were called to the Eglinton Avenue and Hurontario Street area for reports of a stabbing just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. When...

0m ago

'We're Canadians': Some Albertans divided about separation in cross-province checkup

Row after row of Canadian flags fly high atop tall poles over manicured lawns in a southern Alberta town that's also home to the province's premier, her husband and their dog. Kathleen Sokvitne has...

2h ago

Trump reportedly is set to accept a jet from Qatar's ruling family for possible use as Air Force One

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump reportedly is set to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as a gift from the ruling family of Qatar during his trip to the Middle East this coming week, and...

13m ago

Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine and Gaza in symbolically rich blessing on Mother's Day

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Leo XIV called for a genuine and just peace in Ukraine and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, in his first Sunday noon blessing as pontiff that featured some symbolic gestures suggesting...

28m ago

Top Stories

Woman critically injured in Mississauga stabbing, police searching for suspect

A woman suffered critical injuries following a stabbing in Mississauga. Peel police were called to the Eglinton Avenue and Hurontario Street area for reports of a stabbing just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. When...

0m ago

'We're Canadians': Some Albertans divided about separation in cross-province checkup

Row after row of Canadian flags fly high atop tall poles over manicured lawns in a southern Alberta town that's also home to the province's premier, her husband and their dog. Kathleen Sokvitne has...

2h ago

Trump reportedly is set to accept a jet from Qatar's ruling family for possible use as Air Force One

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump reportedly is set to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as a gift from the ruling family of Qatar during his trip to the Middle East this coming week, and...

13m ago

Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine and Gaza in symbolically rich blessing on Mother's Day

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Leo XIV called for a genuine and just peace in Ukraine and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, in his first Sunday noon blessing as pontiff that featured some symbolic gestures suggesting...

28m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Sunny and rain free for Mothers Day

A mainly sunny Mothers Day in store for Sunday but plan for temperatures slightly below seasonal

17h ago

2:38
Warm and sunny this weekend

Overnight frost advisories outside the GTA will give way to a sunny, warm weekend ahead of Mothers Day.

2:15
India and Pakistan conflict intensifies

India and Pakistan continue trading blame as the conflict escalates along the Kashmir region, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

3:02
Orangeville brothers honour lacrosse legacy

Former Northmen players and brothers Jake and Zack Thompson are the filmmakers behind The Northmen Way, a documentary chronicling the decades-long history of the Orangeville Northmen lacrosse organization.
0:46
Popular U.S. rum returns to LCBO shelves due to technicality

LCBO says, “The LCBO aligns with the federal government’s tariff definition of U.S. products. Select Bacardi products are produced in Puerto Rico. Any product produced in the U.S. remains unavailable for sale at the LCBO.”
More Videos