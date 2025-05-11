Quebec lends forest fire teams to battle Saskatchewan and Ontario blazes

A CL415 water bomber performs at the Aero Gatineau Ottawa airshow in Gatineau on Sept. 16, 2023. The Manitoba government is promising three new water bombers for the wildfire service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 11, 2025 3:15 pm.

Last Updated May 11, 2025 4:26 pm.

QUÉBEC — Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency says it is sending reinforcements to Ontario and Saskatchewan to help teams fight several forest and brush fires.

Two CL-415 firefighting aircraft and their crews will head to Dryden, Ont., while two other of the same aircraft will head to Meadow Lake, Sask.

Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency, known as SOPFEU, says the teams departed Sunday from Quebec City.

The agency says the current situation in Quebec allows for resources to head to other provinces.

In Ontario, there were six active fires burning across the province shortly before noon Sunday, including one in Haliburton, located about 170 km north of Oshawa, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources’ interactive map.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Public Safety map showed there were 18 active wildfires burning Sunday, for a total of 142 fires since the season began on April 1.

Since the season began, the Quebec agency has responded to 59 fires in the province which have ravaged 38.7 hectares of forest. On Saturday, the agency asked people living in the western part of the province to be aware that the fire index level is high to very high in the region.

